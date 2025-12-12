Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About The Mystery Woman Going Viral After Dropping Stunning Pics With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

A new picture of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has gone viral on social media, sparking debate once again of the charisma of the 69-year-old diplomat-cum-politician and his long-established status as a favourite among many of his online followers.

The photograph shows Tharoor sitting on a single-seater sofa with a journalist, Runjhun Sharma, sitting on the armrest next to him, one hand on his shoulder and the other on his hand, a close-up that made many users theorise about the reason behind the camera capture.

Shashi Tharoor Breaks The Internet With A Mystery Woman

Runjhun Sharma, Head of News, RT India, was the first to share the picture on her Instagram with the caption, “After delivering Britain a large, fat stack of colonial receipts. He’s back. This time in Moscow.”

The viral moment was further fueled by an X user named as Rocket Scientist sharing the picture with a tongue-in-cheek comment of Tharoor as an ageless Romantic Industrialist of Vocabulary and a walking thesaurus that has WiFi-powered charm, along with the light-hearted discussion.

Who is Runjhun Sharma?

Runjhun Sharma, a veteran journalist, has been one of the most outspoken South Asia reporters of RT stationed in Moscow. She is known to access and cover all key geopolitical events, and is currently the head of editorial operations of RT India.

Recently, her network was publicly endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, becoming RT India, a special India-only outlet.

The social media responses were streamlined as the photograph went viral. The user even made a joke that he was 29, and Lord Tharoor was more rizz at 69 than he was. One of them remarked that the Minister of Extramarital Affairs and the others hailed the aura of Tharoor and his long appeal.

Although the photograph has spawned an avalanche of humour and admiration on the internet, neither Tharoor nor Sharma has had anything to say on the social media hype of the photograph.

