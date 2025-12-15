LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Six-time Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi has been appointed the new BJP president in Bihar, replacing Dilip Kumar Jaiswal. The announcement was made by BJP national president J.P. Nadda. Saraogi currently serves as a Cabinet Minister and is known for his strong roots in the Mithila region.

Sanjay Saraogi (PHOTO: X)
Sanjay Saraogi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 15, 2025 18:54:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Sanjay Saraogi, who’s been elected MLA from Darbhanga five times, just became the new president of the BJP in Bihar. He’s taking over from Dilip Kumar Jaiswal. 

BJP Bihar gets new chief

The announcement came straight from the BJP’s national chief, J.P. Nadda, through a notification by Arun Singh, the party’s national general secretary.

Saraogi was born on August 28, 1969. Right now, he’s also serving as a Cabinet Minister, handling the Revenue & Land Reforms department in Bihar. Sanjay comes from the Vaishya community. He holds an M.Com and an MBA. 

Sanjay Saraogi started out as a ward councillor in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation before winning the MLA seat five times in a row. 

People in the Mithila region know him for his strong ties with the local business community. Plus, when he was sworn in as minister, he took his oath in Maithili, which is pretty rare.

Here’s a quick rundown of what he’s done so far: he’s been MLA for Darbhanga Sadar five times, landed a spot as a Cabinet Minister in the state government, and served as Chairman of the Prakalan Samiti in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Who is Sanjay Saraogi?

Sanjay Saraogi is a senior BJP leader and a familiar face in Bihar politics. He’s represented Darbhanga as an MLA six times in a row and now serves as Bihar’s Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms.

Sanjay first got involved in student politics with the ABVP and stuck with it for almost a decade. 

By 1999, he was District Secretary for the BJP’s youth wing, the BJYM. Two years later, he stepped up as President of the Darbhanga City Mandal BJP.

In 2002, he got elected as a councillor in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, and by 2003, he became General Secretary of the district BJP.  

Sanjay Saraogi’s Key Achievements

Sanjay Saraogi first won a seat in the Bihar Assembly in February 2005, beating the RJD’s Mohammad Mumtaz by more than 14,000 votes. Just a few months later, in the October election, he held on to his seat, this time defeating Congress’s Dr. Madan Mohan Jha by nearly 25,000 votes. 

In 2010, he beat Sultan Ahmad from the RJD by over 27,000 votes. In 2015, it was Om Prakash Kheria, and in 2020, Amar Nath Gami. 

Most recently, in 2025, he defeated Umesh Sahani from the VIP by almost 25,000 votes.

He’s taken on more than just elections. In 2017, he chaired the Estimates Committee of the Bihar Assembly. He’s also led the BJP’s Cow Protection Cell in Bihar and served on the State Executive Committee.

ALSO READ: Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 6:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BJP Bihar chiefhome-hero-pos-4latest india newslatest trending newsSanjay Saraogi

RELATED News

‘Why are spectators being arrested?’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

‘We Have Different Ideologies, But It Doesn’t Mean…’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Over Anti-Modi Slogans, Demands Apology For ‘Hurting Entire Nation’

Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

WATCH: 2 Killed, Several Injured In Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Amid Dense Fog, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

‘A Hard Day For Me’: Priya Sachdev Kapur Shares Emotional Note On First Birthday After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Looking For A Perfect Room Heater, These Are The 5 Best Room Heaters From Top Brands That You Can Consider Buying This Winter

R Ashwin-Led IPL 2026 Mock Auction: Check Sold and Unsold Players

Delhi Left Mesmerised: Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi, Next Stop Vantara

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements
Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements
Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements
Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

QUICK LINKS