Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Sanjay Saraogi, who’s been elected MLA from Darbhanga five times, just became the new president of the BJP in Bihar. He’s taking over from Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.

BJP Bihar gets new chief

The announcement came straight from the BJP’s national chief, J.P. Nadda, through a notification by Arun Singh, the party’s national general secretary.

Saraogi was born on August 28, 1969. Right now, he’s also serving as a Cabinet Minister, handling the Revenue & Land Reforms department in Bihar. Sanjay comes from the Vaishya community. He holds an M.Com and an MBA.

Sanjay Saraogi started out as a ward councillor in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation before winning the MLA seat five times in a row.

People in the Mithila region know him for his strong ties with the local business community. Plus, when he was sworn in as minister, he took his oath in Maithili, which is pretty rare.

Here’s a quick rundown of what he’s done so far: he’s been MLA for Darbhanga Sadar five times, landed a spot as a Cabinet Minister in the state government, and served as Chairman of the Prakalan Samiti in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Who is Sanjay Saraogi?

Sanjay Saraogi is a senior BJP leader and a familiar face in Bihar politics. He’s represented Darbhanga as an MLA six times in a row and now serves as Bihar’s Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms.

Sanjay first got involved in student politics with the ABVP and stuck with it for almost a decade.

By 1999, he was District Secretary for the BJP’s youth wing, the BJYM. Two years later, he stepped up as President of the Darbhanga City Mandal BJP.

In 2002, he got elected as a councillor in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, and by 2003, he became General Secretary of the district BJP.

Sanjay Saraogi’s Key Achievements

Sanjay Saraogi first won a seat in the Bihar Assembly in February 2005, beating the RJD’s Mohammad Mumtaz by more than 14,000 votes. Just a few months later, in the October election, he held on to his seat, this time defeating Congress’s Dr. Madan Mohan Jha by nearly 25,000 votes.

In 2010, he beat Sultan Ahmad from the RJD by over 27,000 votes. In 2015, it was Om Prakash Kheria, and in 2020, Amar Nath Gami.

Most recently, in 2025, he defeated Umesh Sahani from the VIP by almost 25,000 votes.

He’s taken on more than just elections. In 2017, he chaired the Estimates Committee of the Bihar Assembly. He’s also led the BJP’s Cow Protection Cell in Bihar and served on the State Executive Committee.

ALSO READ: Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her