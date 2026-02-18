LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

Pakistani national Seema Haider, married to Indian husband Sachin Meena, gave birth to her sixth child in Greater Noida on February 17, 2026. The couple, who met via PUBG and live in Rabupura, celebrated with family and villagers, amid ongoing legal and citizenship issues.

Seema Haider Welcomes Sixth Child in India, Rekindling Cross-Border Spotlight
Seema Haider Welcomes Sixth Child in India, Rekindling Cross-Border Spotlight

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 18, 2026 10:21:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

The Pakistani national Seema Haider, who gained international media attention through her unusual travel to India, has given birth to her second child. Seema gave birth to her son at a private hospital in Greater Noida on February 17, 2026.

The newborn marks her sixth child overall and her second child with her Indian husband, Sachin Meena. The couple who live in Rabupura village hosted a celebration with their family and local villagers during which they distributed sweets to celebrate their child’s birth.

The delivery, which happened eleven months after their first daughter, Bharti, was born, has left both mother and child in good health.

You Might Be Interested In

Cross-Border Love and Family Expansion

Seema and Sachin established their relationship through the online gaming platform PUBG, which they started to use in 2019. Seema departed Pakistan to enter India through Nepal in May 2023 after her digital relationship with her partner developed.

The family has grown since their move to Greater Noida. The household now consists of six children because the couple welcomed their son this week, bringing together four children from Seema’s first marriage and two children from her marriage to Sachin.

The couple’s commitment to their new life in India became stronger through this latest addition even though legal difficulties still exist about Seema’s arrival and her Indian citizenship application.

Socio-Legal Journey and Public Spotlight

Seema Haider has experienced duality between domestic happiness and legal investigations throughout her time in India. She has adopted local traditions through her Sanatan Dharma conversion, yet she faces ongoing legal issues because she entered the country without proper documentation.

Her sixth childbirth has renewed public interest in her life story which connects to a widely reported cross-border conflict. The couple shows their ordinary life through social media yet security agencies monitor them while they receive support from their Rabupura community.

Also Read: Who Was Aalin Sherin? Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor, Baby Honoured With State Funeral

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 10:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7Sachin MeenaSeema Haider

RELATED News

Did India Strike Pakistan’s Secret Nuclear Hub At Kirana Hills During Operation Sindoor? Analyst Shares New ‘Unmistakable Evidence’

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

LATEST NEWS

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

PAK vs NAM Live Stream: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Biker Opens Doors Of Cars And Buses On Busy Road To Make Reels; Delhi Police Take Action After Public Outrage | WATCH Viral Video

Nissan Launches New Gravite With 3-Row Seating, Clean Interior, Premium Features At Budget Price — Check Specs, Mileage, Safety & What Makes It A Family Game-Changer

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Power-Hitting in Nets Ahead of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Who Was Linda Davis? Savannah Teacher Killed After Man Fleeing ICE Traffic Stop Crashes Into Her Vehicle On Truman Parkway

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Volatile As Sensex, Nifty Slip After Strong Start; Markets Trade Cautious

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child
Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child
Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child
Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

QUICK LINKS