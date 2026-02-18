Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

The Pakistani national Seema Haider, who gained international media attention through her unusual travel to India, has given birth to her second child. Seema gave birth to her son at a private hospital in Greater Noida on February 17, 2026.

The newborn marks her sixth child overall and her second child with her Indian husband, Sachin Meena. The couple who live in Rabupura village hosted a celebration with their family and local villagers during which they distributed sweets to celebrate their child’s birth.

The delivery, which happened eleven months after their first daughter, Bharti, was born, has left both mother and child in good health.

Cross-Border Love and Family Expansion

Seema and Sachin established their relationship through the online gaming platform PUBG, which they started to use in 2019. Seema departed Pakistan to enter India through Nepal in May 2023 after her digital relationship with her partner developed.

The family has grown since their move to Greater Noida. The household now consists of six children because the couple welcomed their son this week, bringing together four children from Seema’s first marriage and two children from her marriage to Sachin.

The couple’s commitment to their new life in India became stronger through this latest addition even though legal difficulties still exist about Seema’s arrival and her Indian citizenship application.

Socio-Legal Journey and Public Spotlight

Seema Haider has experienced duality between domestic happiness and legal investigations throughout her time in India. She has adopted local traditions through her Sanatan Dharma conversion, yet she faces ongoing legal issues because she entered the country without proper documentation.

Her sixth childbirth has renewed public interest in her life story which connects to a widely reported cross-border conflict. The couple shows their ordinary life through social media yet security agencies monitor them while they receive support from their Rabupura community.

Also Read: Who Was Aalin Sherin? Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor, Baby Honoured With State Funeral