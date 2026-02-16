Who Was Aalin Sherin? Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor, Baby Honoured With State Funeral

Aalin Sherin Abraham’s story, which began when she was 10 months old, has created a deep emotional impact on Kerala because it turned her family’s most painful experience into a source of optimism that saved five others.

The road accident that occurred on February 5, 2026, resulted in severe injuries for Aalin, who died from brain death at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, showed extraordinary strength when they agreed to donate her organs, which made her the youngest organ donor in the state.

The Kerala government provided her a state funeral to commemorate her selfless act, which recognized her as a “baby angel” whose legacy will continue through other people.

Compassionate Organ Donation and State Recognition

The parents of Aalin made their decision to donate organs during their most intense grieving period, which people consider to be their greatest demonstration of human compassion.

The infant’s organ donation of liver, kidneys, heart valves, and corneas enabled five people to receive new life, including a six-month-old baby who received a liver transplant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered state honors for the final rites because he understood the deep significance of this gesture.

The Kerala Police paid tribute at St. Thomas CSI Church in Pathanamthitta with a guard of honor and bugle salute, which the government used to promote its life-saving donation culture through this special recognition of an infant.

Emergency Green Corridor and Medical Coordination

The state experienced its first-ever medical coordination achievement through the complete transportation process, which moved Aalin’s organs from their original location to their final destination for medical treatment.

The Kerala Police established a 200-kilometer green corridor, which allowed helicopter operations to proceed between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram after nightfall because nighttime helicopter transfers faced operational constraints.

The ambulance used dedicated lanes to traverse traffic, which enabled it to arrive at the hospital within three hours while maintaining organ viability for urgent surgical procedures.

The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) worked together with law enforcement and various hospitals to demonstrate how the state operates its healthcare system while showing respect for human life.

