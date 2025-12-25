LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India's New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs

Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India's New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs

Shankh Air, a Uttar Pradesh–based airline, is set to begin flight operations in 2026 after securing its No Objection Certificate from the Civil Aviation Ministry. The ministry has also cleared Al Hind Air and FlyExpress weeks after Indigo crisis.

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, owner of Shankh Air, is expanding into aviation through Shankh Aviation after building Shankh Agencies. Photos: X.
Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, owner of Shankh Air, is expanding into aviation through Shankh Aviation after building Shankh Agencies. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 25, 2025 12:23:20 IST

Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India’s New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs

Shankh Air, a Uttar Pradesh–based airline, recently secured its NOC and is expected to commence flight operations in 2026. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 24 approved two new airlines, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. Both carriers received their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the ministry on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu shared an update on the social media platform X.

“Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies, Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week,” Naidu said.

Push to Expand India’s Airline Market Amid IndiGo Chaos

The approvals come at a time when the civil aviation ministry is looking to increase the number of airline operators in the country. India is currently among the world’s fastest-growing domestic civil aviation markets.

At present, IndiGo and the Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, together command over 90 per cent of the domestic market share, as per reports.

Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: What We Know About The New Flyers

Al Hind Air is being promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group. According to the airline’s official website, it will debut as a regional commuter airline, with an initial emphasis on efficient domestic air travel.

The airline plans to begin operations with a fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft. While the initial focus will be on domestic routes, Al Hind Air intends to expand to international destinations at a later stage.

“Based at the Kochi hub, Alhindair is actively collaborating with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to ensure a seamless setup of its operational base,” the airline stated on its website.

Shankh Air: Owner, Launch Date

Shankh Air, which has already received its NOC from the civil aviation ministry, is planning to begin services in the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shankh Aviation said that its aircraft are currently undergoing technical reviews and are being prepared for delivery to India. The airline will be operated by Uttar Pradesh–based Shankh Aviation.

Shankh Aviation’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma, met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu earlier this week and briefed him on the airline’s operational plans.

The airline’s founder, Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, is also the owner of Shankh Agencies Private Limited, a company established in 2022 that operates in building materials, ceramics, concrete, and wholesale goods. The airline’s leadership team includes directors Anurag Chhabra and Kaushik Sengupta. Shankh Air plans to offer affordable air travel services and will compete with established carriers such as SpiceJet and IndiGo.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:23 PM IST
First published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:23 PM IST

Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India’s New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs

Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India’s New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs
Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India’s New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs
Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India’s New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs
Who Is The Owner of Shankh Air? Meet The Uttar Pradesh Businessman Behind India’s New Airline As Al Hind Air And FlyExpress Also Get NOCs

