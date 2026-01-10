Who Is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident? ‘People Ran for Their Lives’ as Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians, Leaving 1 Dead, 16 Injured

Panic and horror unfolded in a busy Jaipur neighbourhood late Friday night when a speeding Audi car lost control and ploughed into pedestrians and roadside vendors, leaving one person dead and at least 16 others injured.

The accident took place near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Journalist Colony area, where the luxury car initially smashed into a road divider before swerving violently toward the roadside. It then tore through carts and temporary stalls for nearly 30 metres, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

“It was coming at terrifying speed. People screamed and ran for their lives,” an eyewitness said.

Who is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident?

Police have detained a young man who was travelling in the Audi at the time of the accident, making him the prime suspect in the case. However, three other occupants of the luxury car reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Rajasthan | Hit-and-run incident reported in Jaipur South Jaipur DCP Rajshree Raj Verma says, "A car ran over some stalls at Kharbas Circle. One casualty has been reported so far and as per our information, 11 are injured. As per the latest feedback, no one is critical.







Authorities are now working to establish who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident. while teams continue to search for the absconding suspects.

What Happened Next in Jaipur Accident?

Several roadside carts and kiosks were overturned in the crash, and a parked car was struck with such force that it flipped over, highlighting the intensity of the impact. The area, typically busy late into the night, was left littered with debris, shattered stalls and injured people crying out for help.

Police teams from the Muhana and Journalist Colony police stations rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to hospitals. While twelve victims are receiving treatment at SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital, four others were discharged after being given first aid.

Muhana SHO Gurubhupendra Singh said initial investigations suggest reckless driving.“The Audi was being driven at a very high speed. There is a strong suspicion that the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” he said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and a detailed probe is underway.

