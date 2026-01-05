Who Is The Mystery Woman Seen With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh On His 40th Birthday Amid Divorce Battle With Wife Jyoti?

Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest crowd-puller, Pawan Singh, found himself at the centre of fresh controversy after a video from his 40th birthday celebrations on January 5 went viral on social media.

The clip, which shows the actor cutting his birthday cake while holding hands with a woman wearing vermilion (sindoor), has triggered intense speculation especially as Singh’s divorce case with his second wife, Jyoti Singh, remains pending in court.

Pawan Singh’s Viral Birthday Video Sparks Third Marriage Rumours

The now-viral video shows Pawan Singh celebrating his birthday at a midnight party with close friends and team members. Chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” the actor is seen folding his hands in prayer before cutting the cake.







What caught the attention of social media users was a woman standing beside him, supporting him during the cake-cutting and visibly wearing sindoor, traditionally associated with married women.

Many netizens questioned whether the woman could be Pawan Singh’s alleged third wife, with some comments pointing out that the actor appeared unsteady and possibly intoxicated in the footage. The visuals quickly led to rumours of a secret marriage, intensifying scrutiny of Singh’s personal life.

Who Is the Mystery Woman in Pawan Singh’s video?

According to sources close to the production, the woman seen with Pawan Singh in the viral clip is a dancer who featured in his newly released Bhojpuri song. She reportedly accompanied the actor during the cake-cutting as part of the celebration and is not related to him personally.

Despite this clarification, the presence of sindoor and the intimate nature of the moment have continued to fuel speculation online, with no official statement from Pawan Singh addressing the rumours so far.

Pawan Singh’s Wife’s Birthday Wish Adds to the Intrigue

Adding another layer to the controversy, Jyoti Singh, Pawan Singh’s estranged wife, also posted a birthday greeting for him on social media. Sharing a video from the celebration, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, may God fulfil all your wishes.”

In the clip shared by Jyoti, Pawan is seen surrounded by friends and colleagues, wearing birthday caps and cutting the cake at one point even licking cake from the woman’s hand as people chant birthday slogans and religious chants in the background. The post left many users confused, given the couple’s ongoing legal and personal disputes.

Pawan Singh’s Divorce Battle and Public Fallout

Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh’s marital discord has repeatedly played out in public. The couple married in March 2018 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, but their relationship reportedly deteriorated within months. Jyoti later accused the actor of domestic violence, forced abortion, and infidelity, allegations that Singh has denied.

Singh filed for divorce in 2021, and the case is still pending in the Ara Family Court. Tensions escalated during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, when Jyoti allegedly was denied entry into Singh’s residence and later contested the polls as an independent candidate after Singh withdrew from the race under political pressure.

A Marital History Under Constant Scrutiny

This is not the first time Pawan Singh’s personal life has drawn headlines. He first married Neelam Singh in 2014, who tragically died by suicide in 2015. His second marriage to Jyoti Singh has remained fraught with controversy, legal battles, and attempted reconciliations including during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Jyoti campaigned for him.

Fans Divided Over Pawan Singh’s conduct

As the birthday video gained traction, reactions poured in from fans and critics alike. While some defended the actor, calling it a private celebration, others expressed disappointment over the visuals, especially given Singh’s stature as one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most influential stars.

Despite the backlash, the buzz around his birthday remained strong, aided by the release of a new Bhojpuri song at 7 am on January 5, which helped shift attention back to his music career.

Spotlight Remains on the ‘Mystery Woman’

While sources insist the woman seen in the viral video is only a co-performer, the timing amid an unresolved divorce and ongoing public disputes has ensured that speculation continues.

Until Pawan Singh addresses the issue directly, the identity of the “mystery woman” is likely to remain a hot topic across social media and entertainment circles.

