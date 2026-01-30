LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

CJ Roy, the founder and chairman of real estate company Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru in what police believe to be a case of suicide, allegedly triggered by fears of action by the Income Tax Department.

CJ Roy Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids. Photo: X
CJ Roy Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 30, 2026 19:14:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

CJ Roy, the founder and chairman of real estate company Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru in what police believe to be a case of suicide, allegedly triggered by fears of action by the Income Tax Department.

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Jan 30, 2026 7:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: c j royc j roy confident groupc j roy net worthcj roycj roy confident groupcj roy deathcj roy familyconfident groupconfident group chairmanconfident group ownerconfident group roydr cj roydr roy cjroyroy cj

RELATED News

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

Delhi Horror: Man Brutally Kills 12-Year-Old Stepson After Picking Him Up From School, Gouges Out His Eyes, Leaves Behind A Chilling Confession Video Saying ‘I Will Kill Your Child’

‘Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behan Ko’: Delhi SWAT Commando Kajal Chaudhary’s Brother Recalls Hearing Screams of Her Pregnant Sister in Last Horrifying Call Before Her Husband Killed Her

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

LATEST NEWS

It’s Official! Donald Trump Picks Kevin Warsh As The New Fed Chair: ‘Have No Doubt He Will Go Down As One Of The GREATS’

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Controversial Remark Rekindles IND vs PAK Rivalry | Watch Video

Donald Trump Warns Keir Starmer Against Doing Business With China Amid Beijing Visit, Dubs It ‘Very Dangerous’ For The UK

JEE Mains Prep Tests Now Available On Google Gemini AI; Here’s How It Will Help Students With Mock Exams To Crack One Of India’s Most Competitive Entrance Exams

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

‘I Just Made A Small Joke’: Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

US Military Destroyer USS Delbert D. Black Takes Position At Eilat Port As Iran Deploys 1,000 Strategic Drones Amid Rising Tensions

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 At ssc.gov.in; How to Download, How To Raise Objections Step By Step Guide here

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi’s Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids
Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids
Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids
Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

QUICK LINKS