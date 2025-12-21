LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster's Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster’s Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

Haji Mastan: Haseen Mastan Mirza, who claims to be the daughter of late Mumbai underworld figure Haji Mastan, has appealed to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking justice in a decades-old case involving alleged sexual abuse, forced child marriage, identity misuse and illegal transfer of property.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 21, 2025 15:36:49 IST

Haseen Mastan Mirza: Haseen Mastan Mirza, who claims to be the daughter of late Mumbai underworld figure Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking justice in a decades-old case involving alleged sexual abuse, forced child marriage, identity misuse and illegal transfer of property.

Speaking to the media, Haseen said she was forcibly married in 1996 to her maternal uncle’s son while she was still a minor. She alleged that the man sexually assaulted her, made attempts on her life and later misused her identity to claim ownership of her property. She also claimed that the accused had been married multiple times prior to their marriage.

Claims Of Child Marriage And Years Of Abuse

Recounting her ordeal, Haseen said she endured prolonged abuse at an age when she should have been protected. She alleged that she was kept away from her family and was not informed about her father’s death in 1994 until nearly two years later.

According to her, the marriage was carried out under intense pressure on both her and her mother, leaving her trapped in a hostile and isolating environment. The trauma, she said, pushed her to attempt suicide on three occasions.

Appeal For Stronger Laws And Faster Action

After years of legal struggle, Haseen said she decided to approach the country’s top leadership in the hope of faster justice. She urged the government to enforce stricter laws and ensure swift action in cases related to sexual assault, child marriage and property crimes.

“If laws are strict, people will think twice before committing such crimes,” she said, adding that survivors are often doubted and questioned instead of being supported.

Backs Triple Talaq Law, Seeks Broader Reforms

Haseen praised the government’s move to criminalise instant triple talaq, calling it a decisive step towards protecting women’s rights. However, she said similar urgency was needed in addressing sexual abuse and forced marriage cases, where victims often wait years for justice.

Haseen appealed to the public not to link her legal battle to her father’s legacy, stating that the alleged crimes took place after his death. While acknowledging that Haji Mastan was a controversial figure, she stressed that her fight was about her rights as a woman and a survivor.

She also claimed there had been attempts on her life in the past and said she continues to live under constant fear.

Who Was Haji Mastan

Haji Mastan, who died on June 25, 1994, was a well-known figure in Mumbai’s underworld, with interests in real estate and maritime businesses. Over time, he also gained prominence as a mediator and was known for his links with business and film circles. Haseen reiterated that her struggle is not about influence or inheritance, but about justice she says has been delayed for nearly three decades.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:36 PM IST
