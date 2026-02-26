LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

Major Maroof Raza, ex-Army officer and Indo-Pak affairs commentator, dies; veteran defence analyst known for counter-insurgency expertise.

Major Maroof Raza, ex-Army officer and Indo-Pak affairs commentator, dies. (Photo: X)
Major Maroof Raza, ex-Army officer and Indo-Pak affairs commentator, dies. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 26, 2026 17:03:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

Major Maroof Raza, a retired Indian Army officer who later turned prominent defence analyst and Indo-Pak commentator, has passed away.

A familiar face on Indian television debates, Raza was widely recognised for his sharp strategic insights, distinctive presentation style and deep understanding of national security issues, particularly counter-insurgency operations and India-Pakistan relations.

His death marks the end of an era in India’s televised security discourse, where he remained one of the most articulate and visible voices on military and strategic affairs.

You Might Be Interested In

Major Maroof Raza death: Army Background and Counter-Insurgency Experience

Born in 1959, Major Maroof Raza served in the Indian Army and gained hands-on experience in counter-insurgency operations a foundation that shaped his later work as a strategic affairs commentator.

His on-ground military exposure lent credibility and depth to his analysis on terrorism, border tensions and internal security.

His expertise in defence matters made him a sought-after commentator during times of India-Pakistan tensions, cross-border conflicts and national security crises.

Major Maroof Raza death: Academic Fellowships and Global Engagements

In 1994, Raza was awarded the Times of India Fellowship. Over the years, he held visiting fellowships at the Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, the Henry L. Stimson Center in Washington, and the War Studies Department of King’s College London.

Between 1998 and 2007, he served as a visiting professor at Middlesex University and was also its Regional Director for South Asia. He continued to lecture extensively in India and abroad on India’s security concerns and strategic affairs.

Major Maroof Raza death: Television Career and ‘Line of Duty’

Major Raza became a household name through his television presence. As a consultant and strategic affairs expert on Times Now, he regularly appeared on primetime debates, offering insights on defence preparedness, geopolitical developments and Indo-Pak ties.

He anchored and presented the 20-part television series Line of Duty, focused on the Indian Armed Forces. An episode on the Siachen Glacier won an award in the military documentary section at the Rome Film Festival in 2005. The show also entered the Limca Book of Records as India’s first military reality series.

He later anchored strategic affairs programmes such as Latitude and India Risk Report, further cementing his place as a key voice in national security discussions.

Major Maroof Raza death: Editorial Roles and Strategic Advisory Work

Beyond television, Raza was associated with multiple publications and strategic platforms. He served as the Strategic Affairs Editorial Adviser to Times Now and Editor-at-Large of Fauji India magazine.

He was also the Mentor of Security Watch India and a Board Adviser on Strategic Risk and Global Geopolitics with IIRIS Consulting.

Over two decades, he built a reputation as a mentor, anchor, lecturer, correspondent and writer on national and international security affairs. His articles were regularly published in leading Indian newspapers, and he frequently appeared on global platforms, including BBC World Service radio programmes.

An alumnus and former Head Boy of Mayo College and later associated with King’s College London, Major Maroof Raza was known not just for his military and strategic knowledge but also for his commanding screen presence.

ALSO READ: Attempted Murder or Alleged Assault? Kerala Health Minister Veena George Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Major Maroof RazaMajor Maroof Raza deathMajor Maroof Raza diesMaroof Raza

RELATED News

Big Relief For Air Travellers: Free Tickets Cancellations, Detail Changes Within 48 Hours Of Booking; DGCA Revises Norms For Airlines

Attempted Murder or Alleged Assault? Kerala Health Minister Veena George Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Lunar Eclipse 2026 India: From Delhi To Guwahati, Exact Timings & Can You Watch It With Naked Eye? Check Safe Viewing Tips

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

LATEST NEWS

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Jammu And Kashmir Inch Closer to Creating History Despite Mayank Agarwal’s Resilience

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies
Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies
Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies
Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

QUICK LINKS