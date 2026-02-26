Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

Major Maroof Raza, a retired Indian Army officer who later turned prominent defence analyst and Indo-Pak commentator, has passed away.

A familiar face on Indian television debates, Raza was widely recognised for his sharp strategic insights, distinctive presentation style and deep understanding of national security issues, particularly counter-insurgency operations and India-Pakistan relations.

His death marks the end of an era in India’s televised security discourse, where he remained one of the most articulate and visible voices on military and strategic affairs.

Major Maroof Raza death: Army Background and Counter-Insurgency Experience

Born in 1959, Major Maroof Raza served in the Indian Army and gained hands-on experience in counter-insurgency operations a foundation that shaped his later work as a strategic affairs commentator.

His on-ground military exposure lent credibility and depth to his analysis on terrorism, border tensions and internal security.

His expertise in defence matters made him a sought-after commentator during times of India-Pakistan tensions, cross-border conflicts and national security crises.

Major Maroof Raza death: Academic Fellowships and Global Engagements

In 1994, Raza was awarded the Times of India Fellowship. Over the years, he held visiting fellowships at the Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, the Henry L. Stimson Center in Washington, and the War Studies Department of King’s College London.

Between 1998 and 2007, he served as a visiting professor at Middlesex University and was also its Regional Director for South Asia. He continued to lecture extensively in India and abroad on India’s security concerns and strategic affairs.

Major Maroof Raza death: Television Career and ‘Line of Duty’

Major Raza became a household name through his television presence. As a consultant and strategic affairs expert on Times Now, he regularly appeared on primetime debates, offering insights on defence preparedness, geopolitical developments and Indo-Pak ties.

He anchored and presented the 20-part television series Line of Duty, focused on the Indian Armed Forces. An episode on the Siachen Glacier won an award in the military documentary section at the Rome Film Festival in 2005. The show also entered the Limca Book of Records as India’s first military reality series.

He later anchored strategic affairs programmes such as Latitude and India Risk Report, further cementing his place as a key voice in national security discussions.

Major Maroof Raza death: Editorial Roles and Strategic Advisory Work

Beyond television, Raza was associated with multiple publications and strategic platforms. He served as the Strategic Affairs Editorial Adviser to Times Now and Editor-at-Large of Fauji India magazine.

He was also the Mentor of Security Watch India and a Board Adviser on Strategic Risk and Global Geopolitics with IIRIS Consulting.

Over two decades, he built a reputation as a mentor, anchor, lecturer, correspondent and writer on national and international security affairs. His articles were regularly published in leading Indian newspapers, and he frequently appeared on global platforms, including BBC World Service radio programmes.

An alumnus and former Head Boy of Mayo College and later associated with King’s College London, Major Maroof Raza was known not just for his military and strategic knowledge but also for his commanding screen presence.

