LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Sharada Iyer, sister of Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer, died in a trekking accident in Oman’s Jebel Shams on January 2. The 52-year-old Indian expat from Kerala was hiking in Wadi Ghul when the fatal incident occurred.

Sister Of Singer Chitra Iyer Dies In An Accident (PHOTO: X)
Sister Of Singer Chitra Iyer Dies In An Accident (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 5, 2026 14:49:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Sharada Iyer, an Indian woman living in Muscat, died in a trekking accident in the Jebel Shams region of Oman.

You Might Be Interested In

She was 52, originally from Thazhava in Kerala, and the daughter of the late agricultural scientists RD Iyer and Rohini Iyer. Her sister is Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer.

Sister Of Singer Chitra Iyer Dies

The accident happened on January 2. Sharada, who once worked as a manager at Oman Air, was trekking with a group along the well-known trails of Wadi Ghul in Jebel Shams, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

You Might Be Interested In

The authorities haven’t shared the exact cause of her death, but anyone who’s hiked there knows how tough and dangerous the terrain can be.

On Instagram, Chitra Iyer shared a heartfelt post, writing, “Love you, you insufferable monster. You hottie. You saxy thayng! What am I going to do? How will I ever carry on living without your annoying voice jabbering nonstop at the other end of the phone? Or screaming from the next room?? Or just… being annoying. Being the brat. Being you.”

Who is Sharada Iyer? 

Sharada Iyer joined a group trekking through the rugged trails of Jebel Shams when the accident happened. The authorities haven’t shared more details about what caused her death, but everyone who hikes there knows how dangerous those steep cliffs and tough paths can be.

She grew up in Thazhava, Kerala. Her parents, Dr. R.D. Iyer and Dr. Rohini Iyer, were both well-known agricultural scientists. Chitra Iyer, the Malayalam playback singer, is her sister.

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

People who knew her friends, colleagues, others in the expat community shared their condolences and remembered her. The family hasn’t announced funeral details yet. Those are still to come.

Sharada had just returned to Oman on December 24, after travelling to India for her father’s funeral, who passed away on December 11.

ALSO READ: Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 2:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Chitra Iyerlatest viral newsshreyas iyer

RELATED News

Why Supreme Court Denied Bail To Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case – Explained

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Telugu Couple Killed In US Road Accident As Their Two Children Fight For Life Days After Returning From India

Aaryamann Sethi’s Fiancee Yogita Bihani Gifts Rs 2.12 Lakh Martin & Co. Guitar On His Birthday | Watch Viral Video

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Share Lock-In Expiry Alert: ₹14,000 Crore From Meesho, Tata, LG, WeWork Hits Market; Traders Gear Up For Volatility This Week

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

RERA Vision Conferred ‘Most Trusted RERA Advisory in Maharashtra’ Award

WATCH: Former Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Gets Into Heated Exchange With Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast: Here’s Why Afghanistan Took The Same Step In 2021

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Geopolitical Gamble: India Navigates Strategic Grey Zone As US Threatens Tariffs Over Russian Oil

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman
Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman
Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman
Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

QUICK LINKS