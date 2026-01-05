Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Sharada Iyer, an Indian woman living in Muscat, died in a trekking accident in the Jebel Shams region of Oman.

She was 52, originally from Thazhava in Kerala, and the daughter of the late agricultural scientists RD Iyer and Rohini Iyer. Her sister is Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer.

The accident happened on January 2. Sharada, who once worked as a manager at Oman Air, was trekking with a group along the well-known trails of Wadi Ghul in Jebel Shams, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The authorities haven’t shared the exact cause of her death, but anyone who’s hiked there knows how tough and dangerous the terrain can be.

On Instagram, Chitra Iyer shared a heartfelt post, writing, “Love you, you insufferable monster. You hottie. You saxy thayng! What am I going to do? How will I ever carry on living without your annoying voice jabbering nonstop at the other end of the phone? Or screaming from the next room?? Or just… being annoying. Being the brat. Being you.”

Who is Sharada Iyer?

People who knew her friends, colleagues, others in the expat community shared their condolences and remembered her. The family hasn’t announced funeral details yet. Those are still to come.

Sharada had just returned to Oman on December 24, after travelling to India for her father’s funeral, who passed away on December 11.

