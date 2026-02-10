LIVE TV
Who Was Sushen Chandra Shekhar? Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks On Minorities

According to media reports the deceased identified as Sushen Chandra Shekhar, aged 62 was a resident of the Southkanda village, and worked as a rice trader and owner of ‘Messrs Bhai Bhai Enterprise’ at Bogar Bazar intersection in Trishal Upazila.

Sushen Chandra Shekhar (Image: X)
Sushen Chandra Shekhar (Image: X)

Ahead of the national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, attacks on minorities continue to unfold as yet another Hindu man was killed inside his shop in the Mymensingh district late Monday night, said the police. Earlier a 25-year-old Hindu youth, Chanchal Bhowmik, was tragically burned to death in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on January 23.

Who was Sushen Chandra Shekhar

According to media reports the deceased identified as Sushen Chandra Shekhar, aged 62 was a resident of the Southkanda village, and worked as a rice trader and owner of 'Messrs Bhai Bhai Enterprise' at Bogar Bazar intersection in Trishal Upazila.

According to the police the incident took place on late Monday night. Sarkar was inside his shop when unidentified assailants attacked him with sharp weapons. After stabbing him to death, the perpetrators allegedly pulled down the shutter, left the body inside, and fled the spot.

Bangladesh police has launched an investigation

Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Firoz Hossain confirmed the incident and said an investigation has been launched.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Earlier a hindu youth, Chanchal Bhowmik, was tragically burned to death in Narsingdi.

He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play. The Narsingdi police superintendent (SP), Abdullah Al Faruque, informed that while the fire started inside the shop, CCTV footage has revealed a person of interest moving around the area.

“We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras and observed that there is a scene showing a person moving around. We are investigating whether the fire was caused by some external factor or by an electrical fault”, SP said.

The police superintendent also mentioned that the fire started inside the shop, and that the fire service broke the shutter to rescue him, although his body was charred to death.

Bangladesh continues to grapple with a volatile security landscape as it approaches the national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. Amidst a ban on the Awami League and rising communal tensions, the safety of religious minorities has become a focal point of international concern.

Reports from human rights organisations and government agencies indicate a sharp rise in targeted violence against minorities since the interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, took power in August 2024.

The internal instability has triggered sharp reactions from the exiled leadership. in her first address to a gathering in India since she came to the country in the wake of violent protests in August 2024, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina blasted the Interim Government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the country “has plunged into an age of terror” and “there is a treacherous plot to barter away the territory and resources of Bangladesh to foreign interests”.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS