LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

V Srinivasan: V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 30, 2026, family sources confirmed. Srinivasan reportedly collapsed at his residence early Friday morning.

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode (Pic Credits: Facebook)
Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 30, 2026 09:42:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

V Srinivasan: V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 30, 2026, family sources confirmed. He was 67.

You Might Be Interested In

Srinivasan reportedly collapsed at his residence early Friday morning. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead despite attempts to revive him.

Longtime Supporter Of PT Usha’s Career

A former central government employee, Srinivasan was known to be a constant source of support for P T Usha throughout her sporting journey and later her public life. Those close to the family described him as a key figure behind many of her professional milestones.

You Might Be Interested In

The couple is survived by their son, Vignesh Ujjwal.

ALSO READ: ‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 9:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Indian Olympic Association PresidentP T UshaPilavullakandi Thekkeparambil UshaV SreenivasanV SrinivasanVengalil SreenivasanVengalil Sreenivasan deathVengalil Srinivasan death

RELATED News

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma ‘Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?’

IND vs NZ: 4 Reasons Why Team India’s Loss in Vizag Is a Wake-Up Call for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: ‘Our Loss, Uganda’s Gain’

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

LATEST NEWS

Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

Greater Noida Tragedy: Suspected Murder-Suicide Leaves Couple Dead, Three Children Critical After Poisoning

Who Was The Man in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Viral Bedroom MMS Making Headlines After Her Mysterious Death? Here’s What We Know

What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues, Budget 2026, And Key Levels

‘I Am Going To Charge 50%..’: Trump Threatens Aircraft Tariff On Canada Over Gulfstream Jet Certification Row

US’ Big Move Against China? Washington Panel To Examine India’s Strategic Role As It Seeks To Counter Beijing

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode
Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode
Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode
Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

QUICK LINKS