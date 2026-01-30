Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

V Srinivasan: V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 30, 2026, family sources confirmed. He was 67.

Srinivasan reportedly collapsed at his residence early Friday morning. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead despite attempts to revive him.

Longtime Supporter Of PT Usha’s Career

A former central government employee, Srinivasan was known to be a constant source of support for P T Usha throughout her sporting journey and later her public life. Those close to the family described him as a key figure behind many of her professional milestones.

The couple is survived by their son, Vignesh Ujjwal.

