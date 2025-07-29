Home > India > “Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha

“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha

The SP chief questioned, “Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?”

Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI)
Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 29, 2025 18:19:00 IST

Samajwadi Party chief and the Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav participated in the Lok Sabha debate surrounding the surrounding the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. The SP chief questioned, “Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” He also added that the incident should have never happened. Calling the issues like Pahalgam attack unfortunate, the SP chief underlined the importance of jointly making a policy that makes the borders safe. 

SP Chief raises questions behind the ceasefire 

Kannauj MP also questioned the rationale behind the sudden ceasefire launched in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor. The SP chief applauded the Indian army and added that the army of our country stands at the forefront when the brave forces across world are mentioned. The SP Chief appreciated that how the Indian army had destroyed the Pakistan’s terrorist bases and the Pakistan airbases. As per Akhilesh Yadav, while watching the channels, he felt that India will capture Karachi, Lahore and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He then demanded to know that why the government backed down and the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire.

Also questioned the Operation Mahadev’s timing

Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the timing of Operation Mahadev as well. The Kannauj MP asked, “After all, why did the encounter take place only yesterday?”. Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed by the Indian Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. 

What we know about Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front shot dead 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam. India launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in response to this attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, were targeted. The Indian Air Force played an important role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev.

Also read: ‘Pakistan Se Aapki Baat Hoti Hai Kya’- Amit Shah Takes Jibe On Akhilesh Yadav During Operation Sindoor Debate

Tags: Kannauj MP Akhilesh YadavOperation Sindoor intelligence failurepahalgam attack

RELATED News

Operation Sindoor debate erupts in Rajya Sabha: Nadda withdraws remarks, offers apology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Lok Sabha Debate: ‘I’m Here To Show The Mirror….’
Did PM, HM, Defence Min Took Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack; This Govt Only Busy In Taking Credits: Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Tell Donald Trump A Liar Over Ceasefire Claims During Op Sindoor Debate
Rahul Gandhi: If PM Has The Courage Of Indira Gandhi, Let Him Call Trump A Liar In Parliament

LATEST NEWS

Sydney Sweeney’s New Denim Ad Gets Accused Of Promoting Nazi Propaganda- What Went Wrong?
Suniel Shetty Calls Son-In-Law KL Rahul His Biggest Inspiration, Credits Him For Teaching Discipline
‘It’s a Pitch, Not an Antique’: India Batting Coach Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool At The Oval Pitch Curator
Christopher Nolan Asked To Halt Filming Of The Odyssey In Morocco-Occupied Western Sahara, Here’s Why!
Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Accused Of Punching Friend, Lands in Trouble After Police Complaint
Abdul Jalil Mastan
Don’t Ignore These Early Signs of Stroke That Seem Totally Normal
Abdul Irfan
“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha
Abdul Ghafoor
“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha
“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha
“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha
“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?