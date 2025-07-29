“Who Will Take Responsibility For The Intelligence Lapse….” Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions In Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party chief and the Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav participated in the Lok Sabha debate surrounding the surrounding the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. The SP chief questioned, “Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” He also added that the incident should have never happened. Calling the issues like Pahalgam attack unfortunate, the SP chief underlined the importance of jointly making a policy that makes the borders safe.

SP Chief raises questions behind the ceasefire

Kannauj MP also questioned the rationale behind the sudden ceasefire launched in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor. The SP chief applauded the Indian army and added that the army of our country stands at the forefront when the brave forces across world are mentioned. The SP Chief appreciated that how the Indian army had destroyed the Pakistan’s terrorist bases and the Pakistan airbases. As per Akhilesh Yadav, while watching the channels, he felt that India will capture Karachi, Lahore and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He then demanded to know that why the government backed down and the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire.

Also questioned the Operation Mahadev’s timing

Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the timing of Operation Mahadev as well. The Kannauj MP asked, “After all, why did the encounter take place only yesterday?”. Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed by the Indian Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

What we know about Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front shot dead 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam. India launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in response to this attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, were targeted. The Indian Air Force played an important role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev.

