Why Are 3 Major Parties Skipping Today's Vice Presidential Election 2025?

Three parties BJD, BRS, and SAD are abstaining from voting in today’s vice-presidential election. BJD cites neutrality, BRS protests urea shortage affecting farmers, and SAD highlights Punjab floods, underscoring regional issues shaping parliamentary decisions.

Three parties stay away from today’s vice-presidential vote (Photo: ANI)
Three parties stay away from today’s vice-presidential vote (Photo: ANI)

September 9, 2025

Voting for India’s vice-presidential election is happening on Tuesday with lawmakers choosing between the NDA candidate Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and the INDIA bloc nominee, former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy. The election came about with the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar and triggered a high stakes battle between the ruling and opposition alliances. Three political parties have expressed their intention to abstain from voting in the election.

Below political parties are not taking part in Vice-presidential election 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose leader is former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, used the current 71 lakh Telangana farmers impacted urea shortage crisis as the pretext for abstention. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao explained that despite incessant warnings to state and central governments, no action was taken, and therefore, the BRS would rather stand with farmers by boycotting the vote.The BRS is represented by four MPs in the Rajya Sabha but has no seats in the Lok Sabha. 

Shiromani Akali Dal 

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also decided to abstain from voting, highlighting the exceptional floods in Punjab and the lack of support from either the union or state governments in a timely manner. The party noted that while the people of Punjab, particularly Sikhs, are managing the crisis themselves, any further discussion of taking part in the vice-presidential poll seemed secondary. 

Biju Janata Dal 

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has stated its MPs will abstain as part of party policy to keep an “equal distance” between both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level. The BJD has seven MPs in Rajya Sabha but no MPs in Lok Sabha.

The abstentions reveal concepts of issue-based and regional politics dynamizing parliamentary voting, and, as we know, whilst the NDA is putting forward Radhakrishnan term as a national candidate, Radhakrishnan is a Tamil politician that endorses Sangh ideologies to consolidate an influence in the south of India and the INDIA alliance is putting forward Justice Sudarshan Reddy at the same time regional representation is balanced with the INR defeat of the national unity or gregariousness of Radhakrishnan clinical and clinical voting but having people in the upper house like AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi. These elections are not simply a contest between 2 candidates there is also a notion for regional interest.

ALSO READ: All About NDA’s VP Candidate CP Radhakrishnan: Education, Decades In Politics, Net Worth And More

Tags: Bharat Rashtra Samithibiju janata dalshiromani-akali-dalVice Presidential Election

QUICK LINKS