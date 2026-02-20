LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Amruta Fadnavis Quit Her 'Second Home' Axis Bank After 23 Years Of A Successful Career: Check Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife's Net Worth

Amruta Fadnavis quits Axis Bank after 23 years, calls it her ‘second home’; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife has ₹7.9 crore net worth.

Amruta Fadnavis resigned from Axis Bank. (Photo: X)
Amruta Fadnavis resigned from Axis Bank. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 20, 2026 14:53:37 IST

After more than two decades in banking, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has resigned from Axis Bank, calling it her “second home.” Her emotional farewell has sparked conversations about her career journey, financial independence stance, and net worth.

Amruta Fadnavis Resigns After 23 Years at Axis Bank

Amruta Fadnavis stepped down as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank, ending a 23-year-long professional journey with the private sector lender. She shared the announcement in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to her colleagues and mentors.

Thanking Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, she said she leaves with “lifelong lessons and friendships,” describing the bank as her “family, teacher, and second home.”

Amruta began her career in 2003 as an executive cashier and steadily rose through the ranks to leadership roles in transaction banking.



Why Did Amruta Fadnavis Quit Axis Bank?

While Amruta has not cited a specific reason for her resignation, her farewell message suggests that the decision marks the natural closure of a long and fulfilling chapter.

Her exit comes years after she made headlines in 2014 for refusing to quit her job when her husband became Chief Minister of Maharashtra. At the time, she was heading Axis Bank’s premium branch in Nagpur as Associate Vice-President.

“I won’t leave my job. I believe every woman should try to be financially independent,” she had said, underlining that her career was a strong part of her identity.

Her resignation now appears to be a personal and professional transition rather than a political compulsion.

Amruta Fadnavis’ Net Worth

According to declared financial disclosures, Amruta Fadnavis has a net worth of approximately ₹7.9 crore. This includes:

  • ₹6.9 crore in movable assets

  • ₹95 lakh in immovable assets

Together, the Fadnavis couple has declared a combined net worth of around ₹13 crore.

Who Is Amruta Fadnavis?

Born on April 9, 1979, in Nagpur, Amruta comes from a family of medical professionals. Her father, Sharad Ranade, is an ophthalmologist, while her mother, Charulata Ranade, is a gynecologist.

She completed her schooling at St. Joseph Convent in Nagpur and earned a commerce degree from G.S. College of Commerce and Economics. She later pursued an MBA in finance from Pune’s Symbiosis Law School.

Beyond banking, Amruta is also known for her musical pursuits. She made her playback singing debut in filmmaker Prakash Jha’s film Jai Gangaajal and collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on the T-Series music video Phir Se.

She is also a former state-level tennis player and was named Chief Patron of the L&T Mumbai Open Tennis Tournament in 2018. Over the years, she has actively supported social initiatives focused on women’s empowerment and underprivileged children.

A Career Built on Financial Independence

Amruta Fadnavis’ decision to continue working even after her husband assumed office was widely seen as a statement on women’s financial independence. Her 23-year journey at Axis Bank reflects professional stability, growth, and personal conviction.

As she closes this chapter, her farewell suggests gratitude rather than departure under pressure marking the end of what she calls a deeply meaningful association with her “second home.”

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS