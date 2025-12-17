Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

The Noida Authority has fined a cloud kitchen organised by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the quick-commerce giant Blinkit, a fine of 5 lakh on it on account of grievous violation of solid waste management and plastic ban laws.

The fine was issued after a ground-level survey of a cloud kitchen of Blinkit located in Sector 62, which was done by the officials headed by the public health officer of the Noida Authority.

Noida Authority Slaps ₹5 Lakh Fine

The inspection was included in the preparations of the city of the authority to hold Swachh Survekshan, which is an annual survey of the cleanliness of the city conducted by the central government, as reported by the Indian Express.

The officials reported several violations during the visit. It was observed that the establishment was not segregating waste at the source, which is a major requirement for bulk waste generators.

Moreover, liquid waste was being disposed of inadequately into the sewerage system, and garbage was being transferred to unscrupulous waste scrap dealers who were dumping it at different locations in the city.

Noida Civic Body Takes Action

In its statement, the Noida Authority gave a scathing evaluation of the surroundings of the premises. The surroundings of the building was very unsanitary and food waste and garbage were being dumped in the nearby parks and open spaces.

The bulk waste generators are not allowed to engage in such practices, according to the authority, as published by a publication.

One of the major violations was the alleged use of restricted single-use plastic in packaging food. About 50 kg of such plastic containers were confiscated by the officials at the location. Noida has imposed a single use plastic ban.

As a reason, the authority referred to the violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules and regulations that govern bulk waste generators and imposed the Rs 5 lakh fine and warned of even more severe punishment in case of future violations.

The offence is regarding a recently introduced food-oriented vertical of Blinkit, which is called Bistro by Blinkit. This is a service that guarantees delivery in 15 minutes, and it provides various ready-to-eat foods such as coffee, sandwiches, burgers, chaat and shakes, and the platform started to expand past groceries.

The case of the regulatory action towards Blinkit is not a single piece in the fast-food delivery customer market. In June this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Mumbai revoked the licence of a cloud kitchen of a competing platform Zepto in the Dharavi locality.

The result of that inspection was alarming, as it showed the presence of fungus on the food products, storing in stagnant water, and placing the expired goods next to fresh ones.

The concern regarding the operational environments of certain cloud kitchens was also brought to the spotlight of the public in the first half of this year.

The presence of such a number of such kitchens in one area of Mumbai was documented by Instagram user in January, with images of them being surrounded by muddy streets and potholes, and it was discussed extensively on social media.

After acting on the Blinkit penalty, Noida Authority renewed its crackdown effort and raided Cold Rock Cafe and Al Nawaz Biryani in Sector 76 and seized 150 kg and 60 kg of the prohibited plastic respectively. Another checkup was made at a mall in Sector 42 and another 80 kg of single use plastic was seized.

