LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

The Noida Authority has imposed a ₹5 lakh fine on a Blinkit cloud kitchen operated by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd for serious violations of solid waste management and plastic ban laws. The action followed an inspection ahead of Swachh Survekshan preparations.

Noida Authority slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Blinkit's cloud kitchen (PHOTO: X)
Noida Authority slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Blinkit's cloud kitchen (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 17, 2025 18:38:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

The Noida Authority has fined a cloud kitchen organised by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the quick-commerce giant Blinkit, a fine of 5 lakh on it on account of grievous violation of solid waste management and plastic ban laws.

The fine was issued after a ground-level survey of a cloud kitchen of Blinkit located in Sector 62, which was done by the officials headed by the public health officer of the Noida Authority.

Noida Authority Slaps ₹5 Lakh Fine 

The inspection was included in the preparations of the city of the authority to hold Swachh Survekshan, which is an annual survey of the cleanliness of the city conducted by the central government, as reported by the Indian Express. 

The officials reported several violations during the visit. It was observed that the establishment was not segregating waste at the source, which is a major requirement for bulk waste generators.

Moreover, liquid waste was being disposed of inadequately into the sewerage system, and garbage was being transferred to unscrupulous waste scrap dealers who were dumping it at different locations in the city.

Noida Civic Body Takes Action

In its statement, the Noida Authority gave a scathing evaluation of the surroundings of the premises. The surroundings of the building was very unsanitary and food waste and garbage were being dumped in the nearby parks and open spaces.

The bulk waste generators are not allowed to engage in such practices, according to the authority, as published by a publication. 

One of the major violations was the alleged use of restricted single-use plastic in packaging food. About 50 kg of such plastic containers were confiscated by the officials at the location. Noida has imposed a single use plastic ban.

As a reason, the authority referred to the violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules and regulations that govern bulk waste generators and imposed the Rs 5 lakh fine and warned of even more severe punishment in case of future violations.

The offence is regarding a recently introduced food-oriented vertical of Blinkit, which is called Bistro by Blinkit. This is a service that guarantees delivery in 15 minutes, and it provides various ready-to-eat foods such as coffee, sandwiches, burgers, chaat and shakes, and the platform started to expand past groceries.

The case of the regulatory action towards Blinkit is not a single piece in the fast-food delivery customer market. In June this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Mumbai revoked the licence of a cloud kitchen of a competing platform Zepto in the Dharavi locality. 

The result of that inspection was alarming, as it showed the presence of fungus on the food products, storing in stagnant water, and placing the expired goods next to fresh ones.

The concern regarding the operational environments of certain cloud kitchens was also brought to the spotlight of the public in the first half of this year.

The presence of such a number of such kitchens in one area of Mumbai was documented by Instagram user in January, with images of them being surrounded by muddy streets and potholes, and it was discussed extensively on social media.

After acting on the Blinkit penalty, Noida Authority renewed its crackdown effort and raided Cold Rock Cafe and Al Nawaz Biryani in Sector 76 and seized 150 kg and 60 kg of the prohibited plastic respectively. Another checkup was made at a mall in Sector 42 and another 80 kg of single use plastic was seized.   

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Allows Ban On Pre-BS IV Vehicles In Delhi-NCR, Here Is The List Of Vehicles Which Lose Protection After New Order

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 6:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blinkitlatest india newslatest trending newsNoida

RELATED News

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

How To Check BS Emission Of Your Car? Here’s A Quick Step-By-Step Guide As Supreme Court Moves To Ban Vehicles Below BS-IV In Delhi-NCR

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

LATEST NEWS

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’ Sparks Huge Outrage Over Vulgar Dance Steps And Lyrics

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Step-by-Step Guide to Buying NRI Medical Insurance in India from Abroad

‘Why Are You Asking The Umpire?’ Rohit Sharma Recalls Losing His Temper During Heated Exchange With Steve Smith, Here’s What Virat Kohli Did

QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Supreme Court Allows Ban On Pre-BS IV Vehicles In Delhi-NCR, Here Is The List Of Vehicles Which Lose Protection After New Order

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained
Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained
Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained
Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

QUICK LINKS