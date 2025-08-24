‘Why Did You Do This?’ Accused Husband’s Instagram Post In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case Goes Viral

There has been a shocking turn in the Greater Noida dowry death case after an Instagram post by the accused husband went viral. Just before being arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire over dowry demands, the accused, Vipin Bhati, went live on Instagram, penning a heartfelt note to his wife, Nikki Payla.

In the post, Bhati had suggested his wife of 28 was killed by suicide, posting in Hindi: “Why didn’t you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki.”

Bhati further shared an Instagram story showing himself smiling in a video alongside Nikki and their young son. In another post, he claimed he was being wronged after his wife’s death, adding, “I’m devastated. I’m left with nothing.” These posts were made just hours before his arrest.

Wife Allegedly Set Ablaze Over Dowry Demand

Police confirmed that Nikki succumbed to severe burn injuries on Thursday. Horrific videos from the Sirsa, Greater Noida incident indicated Vipin physically abusing her before reportedly pouring an inflammable liquid on her and burning her. She died en route from Fortis Hospital, Noida, to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Murderer on the run! Vipin Bhati burnt his wife Nikki Payla alive for dowry yet roams free—posting stories to deny his crime & twist it as “suicide.” Justice delayed is justice denied. #ArrestVipinBhati #JusticeForNikki #Stopdowrydeaths @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/gnJtUhuZP0 — Yuvika Chakarwati (@YuvikaChakarwa1) August 23, 2025

Along with Vipin, his elder brother and parents have also been accused in the case. Police have initiated a search to arrest and find the remaining accused.

Constant Harassment, Claims Victim’s Family

The victim’s elder sister Kanchan, who is married to the same family, claims that Nikki was relentlessly harassed for dowry since her marriage in 2016. The in-laws reportedly demanded ₹36 lakh, which resulted in the sisters being subjected to round-the-clock torture.

Kanchan, a witness to the incident, claimed: “That night, they beat up my sister before me and the children. They then threw some liquid at her and ignited it. I attempted to rescue her but couldn’t. I want justice. I want my in-laws to be punished the way they tortured my sister.”

Dowry Deaths Unabated in India

All this notwithstanding, dowry deaths continue to be a dismal reality in India. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports, between 2017 and 2022, India witnessed an average of 7,000 reported deaths due to dowry every year with numerous other cases supposed to go undetected.

The case of Greater Noida has revived outrage once again, with the demand for tougher implementation of anti-dowry laws and safeguarding women ensnared in abusive marriages.

