LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story

Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story

During Pitru Paksha Shraddha, devotees feed crows as part of rituals to honor ancestors. Hindu scriptures state that crows act as messengers of Yamraj, the god of death, and food offered to them reaches ancestors in Yamalok. The tradition traces back to a story of Lord Ram blessing a crow, giving the practice deep spiritual importance.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 6, 2025 14:51:23 IST

As Pitra Paksha is starting from September 7 (tomorrow), devotees perform rituals to their ancestors and pray for their peaceful soul. This month is considered sacred and it is believed that feeding crows is a good sign as according to Hindu mythology, crows are told to carry ancestor’s souls. 

Feeding crows ensures that the blessings and messages reach the ancestors. This practice connects the living with the departed, allowing families to show respect, gratitude, and devotion. Offering food to crows is considered a vital part of Shraddh ceremonies.

Crows Symbolize Yamraj, the God of Death: Here’s the Story 

In Hindu Sanatan tradition, the crow represents Yamraj, the god of death. Ancient texts like the Garuda Purana state that if a crow eats the offered food, Yamraj is pleased and conveys the offerings to ancestors in Yamalok. Devotees also offer food to cows and dogs during Shraddh , but feeding crows holds unique spiritual significance. If crows are unavailable, any bird may be fed, but crows are preferred. Scriptures emphasize that feeding crows during Shraddh satisfies ancestors as effectively as offering food to Brahmins, strengthening the spiritual connection between the living and the departed.

The Story Behind Feeding Crows

According to Hindu mythology, a crow once pecked at the feet of Mother Sita. Lord Shri Ram, angered, shot the crow’s eye with an arrow. The crow repented, and Lord Ram blessed it, stating that food offered to crows would satisfy ancestors.

The crow was Jayanti, the son of Devraj Indra, who had taken this form. Since then, feeding crows during Shraddh became an important ritual. This story highlights the spiritual and symbolic significance of crows, connecting them directly to divine blessings and the satisfaction of ancestral souls during Pitru Paksha.

Ritual Practices for Feeding Crows

During Pitru Paksha, devotees prepare a plate with water, cooked food, black sesame seeds, and barley to offer to crows after completing the Shraddh rituals. The offerings should be made with devotion and purity. Feeding crows is not only a symbolic gesture but also fulfills religious obligations, ensuring peace and prosperity in the family.

People believe that crows temporarily carry the presence of ancestors and that by feeding them, they directly honor and appease their departed loved ones. This ritual continues across generations, forming an essential part of Pitru Paksha observances.

Must Read: Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

Tags: Feeding CrowPitru Paksha 2025

RELATED News

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story
Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story
Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story
Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story

QUICK LINKS