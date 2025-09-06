Why Feeding Crows In Pitru Paksha Is Important? An Interesting Story

As Pitra Paksha is starting from September 7 (tomorrow), devotees perform rituals to their ancestors and pray for their peaceful soul. This month is considered sacred and it is believed that feeding crows is a good sign as according to Hindu mythology, crows are told to carry ancestor’s souls.

Feeding crows ensures that the blessings and messages reach the ancestors. This practice connects the living with the departed, allowing families to show respect, gratitude, and devotion. Offering food to crows is considered a vital part of Shraddh ceremonies.

Crows Symbolize Yamraj, the God of Death: Here’s the Story

In Hindu Sanatan tradition, the crow represents Yamraj, the god of death. Ancient texts like the Garuda Purana state that if a crow eats the offered food, Yamraj is pleased and conveys the offerings to ancestors in Yamalok. Devotees also offer food to cows and dogs during Shraddh , but feeding crows holds unique spiritual significance. If crows are unavailable, any bird may be fed, but crows are preferred. Scriptures emphasize that feeding crows during Shraddh satisfies ancestors as effectively as offering food to Brahmins, strengthening the spiritual connection between the living and the departed.

The Story Behind Feeding Crows

According to Hindu mythology, a crow once pecked at the feet of Mother Sita. Lord Shri Ram, angered, shot the crow’s eye with an arrow. The crow repented, and Lord Ram blessed it, stating that food offered to crows would satisfy ancestors.

The crow was Jayanti, the son of Devraj Indra, who had taken this form. Since then, feeding crows during Shraddh became an important ritual. This story highlights the spiritual and symbolic significance of crows, connecting them directly to divine blessings and the satisfaction of ancestral souls during Pitru Paksha.

Ritual Practices for Feeding Crows

During Pitru Paksha, devotees prepare a plate with water, cooked food, black sesame seeds, and barley to offer to crows after completing the Shraddh rituals. The offerings should be made with devotion and purity. Feeding crows is not only a symbolic gesture but also fulfills religious obligations, ensuring peace and prosperity in the family.

People believe that crows temporarily carry the presence of ancestors and that by feeding them, they directly honor and appease their departed loved ones. This ritual continues across generations, forming an essential part of Pitru Paksha observances.

