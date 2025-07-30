‘Why Insist On Hearing From Him?’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says Amidst Demands To Call The Prime Minister In Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has addressed the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament Monsoon Session. When the HM stood up to address the house, there was a sloganeering from the opposition to call the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initially, the HM tried to speak but amidst repeated demands by the opposition to call the Prime Minister, he answered the question. “Ek minute suno bhai, aapki jo demand hain ussi ka jawab de raha hun” (I am trying to reply the question posed by you), Mr Shah said while addressing the opposition. Mr Shah then said that “I want to respond to those asking about the Prime Minister. I am here addressing their concerns. PM Modi is very much in office. If I can respond and clarify, then why insist on hearing from him?”

Amidst the continuous demands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be present in the Rajya Sabha, the leaders of the opposition parties staged a walkout. Mr Shah kept addressing the House on Operation Sindoor and the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

What were the Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, the terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front shot dead 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. India retaliated this attack with a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted This happened in the early hours of May 07, 2025.

The Indian Air Force played an important role and did precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev. The names of these terrorists were Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran, the members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

