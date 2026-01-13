Why Is Delhi Airport Partially Shutting Down From January 21? Check Revised Timings And Schedule, Here’s Why

Passengers travelling through Indira Gandhi International Airport should plan their journey carefully, as flight operations will be temporarily suspended every day starting January 21. The scheduled shutdown is expected to impact multiple flights each day, prompting authorities to advise travellers to check their flight status in advance and allow extra time for travel.

Delhi Airport to Shut Down From Which Date?

The temporary airspace closure was announced on Tuesday through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) ahead of Republic Day celebrations. As per the advisory, Delhi Airport will remain shut daily for two hours and 25 minutes from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm. The restriction has been imposed to ensure safety during parade and dres rehearsalas, as well as the main ceremonial flypast along Kartavya Path.

The move is expected to disrupt flight operations, with airlines likely to reschedule departures and arrivals, reroute affected passengers, or process refunds and other necessary changes, potentially leading to inconvenience for travellers.

Why Delhi Airport Will Shut Down for Six Days Straight?

The temporary shutdown of Delhi Airport is being carried out for practice sessions, dress rehearsals, and the main Republic Day parade, an annual event that features a grand parade, ceremonial flypast, and showcases of India’s cultural heritage and military equipment along Kartavya Path.

The NOTAM, issued today with just eight days’ notice, is expected to trigger a rush among airlines to reorganise flight schedules, track misconnected passengers, reroute travellers, or offer refunds and booking changes, an exercise that could prove costly for carriers.

Such complete airspace closures are deemed essential for security reasons, ensuring the safety of aircraft participating in the flypast as well as the protection of dignitaries attending the Republic Day celebration.

Delhi Airport Revised Timings

Delhi Airport affected flights may not be outright cancelled; most are likely to undergo schedule changes. In some cases, passengers may be rebooked on alternative flights at different times. Adding to the challenge, the disruption coincides with Delhi’s fog season, raising the possibility of significant operational chaos if poor visibility further squeezes an already limited flying window.

