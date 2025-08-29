LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute

Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin will unveil Periyar’s portrait at Oxford on Sept 4 to mark 100 years of the Self-Respect Movement, also releasing two books. He said Periyar’s ideals of equality transcend borders, resonating with global struggles for dignity.

Periyar’s ideals of rationalism and equality resonate a century later. (Photo: ANI)
Periyar’s ideals of rationalism and equality resonate a century later. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 29, 2025 15:25:38 IST

Marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will unveil the portrait of EV Ramasamy (Periyar) at the University of Oxford in England on September 4 and release two books that chronicle its hundred-year journey and living legacy.

“‘Oppression is my enemy’ the rallying cry of Periyar now resonates at #Oxford,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X. “Marking the centenary of the #Self Respect Movement, I will unveil Thanthai Periyar’s portrait at the University of Oxford on 4th September and release two books that chronicle its hundred-year journey and living legacy,” he added.

E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) launched the Self-Respect Movement in 1925 to challenge Brahminical hegemony and uplift non-Brahmin communities in Tamil Nadu. By advocating for rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms through its journal Kudi Arasu, the movement fostered a new sense of Dravidian identity and directly paved the way for the rise of the Dravidian Movement.

MK Stalin praised Periyar’s ideals

Chief Minister Stalin said that borders do not bind Periyar’s ideals of equality; they belong to humanity as a whole. “Before an assembly of international scholars, the movement that set ablaze caste tyranny and burned down barriers of gender in Tamil Nadu will be placed in dialogue with struggles worldwide for dignity, equality and freedom. Periyar’s ideals of equality are not bounded by borders; they belong to humanity as a whole,” he said.

The year 1925 is pivotal in the history of the Self-Respect Movement for two reasons: the May launch of the Tamil weekly Kudi Arasu (The Republic) and Periyar’s November departure from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Although his exit from the Congress is commonly seen as the movement’s formal beginning, Kudi Arasu had already introduced a new dynamic into the Madras Presidency months earlier. The publication demonstrated a strong zeal for social reform that extended beyond advocating for the political gains of communal representation. After leaving the Congress, Periyar used the paper to adopt an unrestrained approach in criticising both the INC and Brahminism–a term he used for the horrors of Hindu caste orthodoxy.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline and subhead nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Why Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Backed Out Of Global Ayyappa Sangamam?

Tags: m.k stalinPeriyarSelf-Respect Movement

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute
Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute
Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute
Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?