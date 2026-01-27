Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Banking services in public sector banks across India are set to face disruptions on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as bank employees have called a nationwide strike. The move comes amid growing demands for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week policy, which has been pending since a 2024 agreement with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

With banks already closed on January 25 (Sunday) and January 26 (Republic Day), Tuesday’s strike could lead to a three-day disruption of branch-level banking services, affecting millions of customers.

Why Are Bank Employees on Strike Today?

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body representing nine bank unions. The employees are demanding:

Immediate implementation of a five-day work week.

All Saturdays declared as holidays, as agreed in the 12th bipartite settlement between UFBU and IBA in March 2024.

Currently, public sector banks only observe second and fourth Saturdays off, while the rest of the year follows a six-day schedule. UFBU argues that moving to a five-day week will not result in any loss of productivity, as employees have agreed to work an additional 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

According to UFBU representatives, this demand is about creating a sustainable, humane, and efficient banking system, emphasizing that “a rested banker serves the nation better.”

Which Banks Are Affected?

The strike primarily impacts public sector banks (PSBs), including:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Bank of India (BOI)

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

In-person banking operations, such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances, demand drafts, and administrative services, are expected to be significantly affected.

Private sector banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, are largely unaffected as their employees are not part of the striking unions.

Will Banking Transactions Be Affected?

While branch services may be halted, several digital and self-service platforms will continue to operate:

UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, and mobile banking

ATMs and ADWMs (Automatic Deposit & Withdrawal Machines)

Customer Service Points (CSPs) in local areas

However, customers may experience delays in cash availability at ATMs due to logistical challenges, and complex transactions may need to wait until branches reopen.

Banks have advised customers to plan essential transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Why Timing Matters for Customers

The strike comes immediately after Republic Day, with branches already closed on Sunday and January 26. This timing means that many customers could face limited access to banking services for three consecutive days, making early planning crucial.

Public sector banks like SBI have also issued regulatory filings to stock exchanges, stating that “while necessary arrangements have been made to ensure normal functioning, operations may be impacted by the strike.”

What Employees Are Demanding

UFBU and its constituent unions, including AIBEA, AIBOC, and NCBE, emphasize that:

The five-day work week is a justified and long-standing demand.

Other major institutions like RBI, LIC, and government offices already follow five-day weeks.

The strike is not against customers but aims to ensure a balanced workforce that strengthens financial stability.

Union leaders reiterate that productivity will not suffer, as additional daily work hours from Monday to Friday compensate for the extra day off.

