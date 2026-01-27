LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Iran protests Canada India relations breaking-news Deogarh india vs pakistan operation sindoor
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Public sector banks face disruption Jan 27 as UFBU calls strike over 5-day work week; digital services remain operational.

Public sector banks to halt services on Jan 27. (Photo: X)
Public sector banks to halt services on Jan 27. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 27, 2026 03:48:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Banking services in public sector banks across India are set to face disruptions on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as bank employees have called a nationwide strike. The move comes amid growing demands for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week policy, which has been pending since a 2024 agreement with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

You Might Be Interested In

With banks already closed on January 25 (Sunday) and January 26 (Republic Day), Tuesday’s strike could lead to a three-day disruption of branch-level banking services, affecting millions of customers.

Why Are Bank Employees on Strike Today?

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body representing nine bank unions. The employees are demanding:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Immediate implementation of a five-day work week.

  • All Saturdays declared as holidays, as agreed in the 12th bipartite settlement between UFBU and IBA in March 2024.

Currently, public sector banks only observe second and fourth Saturdays off, while the rest of the year follows a six-day schedule. UFBU argues that moving to a five-day week will not result in any loss of productivity, as employees have agreed to work an additional 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

According to UFBU representatives, this demand is about creating a sustainable, humane, and efficient banking system, emphasizing that “a rested banker serves the nation better.”

Which Banks Are Affected?

The strike primarily impacts public sector banks (PSBs), including:

  • State Bank of India (SBI)

  • Punjab National Bank (PNB)

  • Bank of India (BOI)

  • Bank of Baroda (BOB)

In-person banking operations, such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances, demand drafts, and administrative services, are expected to be significantly affected.

Private sector banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, are largely unaffected as their employees are not part of the striking unions.

Will Banking Transactions Be Affected?

While branch services may be halted, several digital and self-service platforms will continue to operate:

  • UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, and mobile banking

  • ATMs and ADWMs (Automatic Deposit & Withdrawal Machines)

  • Customer Service Points (CSPs) in local areas

However, customers may experience delays in cash availability at ATMs due to logistical challenges, and complex transactions may need to wait until branches reopen.

Banks have advised customers to plan essential transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Why Timing Matters for Customers

The strike comes immediately after Republic Day, with branches already closed on Sunday and January 26. This timing means that many customers could face limited access to banking services for three consecutive days, making early planning crucial.

Public sector banks like SBI have also issued regulatory filings to stock exchanges, stating that “while necessary arrangements have been made to ensure normal functioning, operations may be impacted by the strike.”

What Employees Are Demanding

UFBU and its constituent unions, including AIBEA, AIBOC, and NCBE, emphasize that:

  • The five-day work week is a justified and long-standing demand.

  • Other major institutions like RBI, LIC, and government offices already follow five-day weeks.

  • The strike is not against customers but aims to ensure a balanced workforce that strengthens financial stability.

Union leaders reiterate that productivity will not suffer, as additional daily work hours from Monday to Friday compensate for the extra day off.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gangster Goldy Brar? Here’s Why His Parents Arrested In Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bank strikebank strike todayhome-hero-pos-6public sector banks strikeUFBU strike

RELATED News

Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted After Drunk Man Lures Her Away From Crowded Religious Event, Villagers Come To The Rescue

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

Donald Trump And Xi Jinping Extend Republic Day Greetings, POTUS Hails ‘Historic Bond,’ Chinese President Calls For ‘Dragon And Elephant’ Unity

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Alina Amir’s Viral Video Real Or Deepfake? Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence, Calls It ‘Harassment And Digital Violence’

Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say ‘She Deserves To Lose Her Career’

‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

Will US-Iran War Start Soon? American Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln And Warships Enter Middle East Waters- What’s Brewing?

Amid Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat, Canadian PM Mark Carney Likely To Visit India In March: What’s On The Table?

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

7 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Private Jet Crashes In Snowstorm During Takeoff In Maine, US

US Bitter Over ‘Mother Of All Deals’? Top Trump Aide, Scott Bessent Says Europe ‘Financing The War Against Themselves’ As India-EU Talks Conclude Successfully

East Turkistan Government-in-Exile Slams OIC Visit to China, Accuses Bloc of Legitimising Genocide, Calls Out For Hypocrisy And Betrayal

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know
Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know
Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know
Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS