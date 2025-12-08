Why Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu Has Been Suspended From Congress? Here’s How A Political Storm Erupted In Punjab

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended instantly by the Congress party on her controversial statement.

A political storm hit Punjab after the Congress leader, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, alleged that one needs a 500 crore suitcase to secure the chief minister position in the state.

Her comments, which she left after a meeting with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, have not just elicited a heavy response of attack by the BJP and the AAP, but also turned out to be very uncomfortable in her own party.

According to news agency PTI, Navjot Kaur indicated that her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former chief of the Punjab Congress, would not think of going back to active politics until the time when the party projects him as its chief minister candidate in the 2027 Assembly elections.

However, she raised doubts on such a prospect by accusing the state unit of heavy infighting and stating that a number of the senior leaders had already been lobbying over the top position.

Punjab never or Punjabiyat never, we never have 500 crore, which we can offer to sit in the seat of chief minister, said Kaur, quoted in PTI. She made the Sidhus to claim that they are representing Punjab but cannot match those who can buy positions to power.

She explained that nobody had approached them personally to give money but said, that one who gives a suitcase of 500 crore of money he becomes CM.

Should either of the parties grant him such power that he could better Punjab. We have no cash to hand it over to any party but we will bring results and we will transform Punjab to a golden state, she concluded.

ALSO READ: 150 Years of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Leads The Big Parliament Debate – The History, Controversies, And Missing Stanzas Of The National Song Explained