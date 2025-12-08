150 Years Of Vande Mataram: Parliament’s Big Debate On History, Controversies & Missing Stanzas Explained

Vande Mataram Controversy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch the special parliamentary debate commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, setting the stage for an extended discussion in the second week of the winter session. The debate forms a key component of the year-long celebrations honouring the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and first set to tune by Jadunath Bhattacharya.

The Lok Sabha has allotted eight hours for the discussion, which will begin with the Prime Minister’s address. Union home minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, according to the reports.

“Many important and unknown facets related to Vande Mataram come out in front of the nation,” the person added.

The Politics Around Vande Mataram

From the Trinamool Congress, MPs Mahua Moitra and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will speak in the Lok Sabha, while Sukhendu S. Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee will address the Rajya Sabha. The party is expected to offer a strong Bengal perspective, the leader added.

The Congress has nominated its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi. In the Rajya Sabha, party president Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the Opposition’s intervention.

Modi had recently criticised the Congress, alleging that the party removed key stanzas from the national song in 1937 and “sowed the seeds of partition”. On November 7, he launched the year-long anniversary celebrations aimed at deepening awareness among youth and students about the song’s legacy.

Vande Mataram History: Birth of the Poem

In the 1870s, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, then deputy collector of Jessore under the British government, wrote Bande Mataram in his Chinsurah residence (now Bankim Bhawan), north of Calcutta. Inspired by the Sanyasi Rebellion, the poem, written in Bengali and Sanskrit, was first printed in his literary magazine Bangadarshan to fill a blank page.

It later featured in his novel Anandmath, set against the backdrop of the Bengal famine of 1770. The book followed a group of monks resisting colonial rule and Bengal’s Muslim rulers. Historian R.C. Majumdar wrote that the novel “inspired the Bengali youths to supreme self-sacrifice during the hectic days of the Swadeshi movement”.

The poem soon evolved into a rallying cry during the freedom struggle. It was sung in public meetings, invoked during lathi charges, and widely used as a greeting. The British viewed it as seditious.

Controversies Around Vande Mataram

Despite its position in the national consciousness, Vande Mataram has frequently been at the centre of debate. During the freedom movement, some Muslim leaders felt alienated by its depiction of the motherland through the imagery of Goddess Durga and Kali.

By 1937, leaders from both the Muslim League and the Congress considered parts of the poem inconsistent with a secular national movement. A compromise restricted the song to its first two stanzas.

In a Congress Working Committee statement from October 28, 1937, Mahatma Gandhi said, “The other stanzas in the song are little known and hardly ever sung. They contain certain allusions and a religious ideology which may not be in keeping with the ideology of other religious groups in India.”

Majumdar argued that the imagery in Anandmath suggested that “Bankim Chandra’s nationalism was Hindu rather than Indian”.

Controversies continued post-Independence. In the 1980s, sections of the Dravidian movement opposed the song as symbolic of North Indian culture. In 2017, a confrontation in the Meerut Municipal Corporation saw Muslim councillors walk out during its rendition, prompting chants of “Hindustan mein rehna hai toh Vande Mataram kehna hai”.

The BJP, including Amit Shah, has repeatedly criticised the Congress for dropping the later stanzas.

Who Was Jadunath Bhattacharya? The First Composer Of Vande Mataram

Although Vande Mataram has been rendered in many styles, its earliest known composition came from Jadunath Bhattacharya of the Bishnupur gharana. Court musician to the Panchetgarh estate and teacher to both Tagore and Bankim, Bhattacharya’s contribution remains less recognised.

There is disagreement over the original raga; some believe it was Desh, while others argue it was Kafi. Rabindranath Tagore

recited the poem at the 1896 Congress session in Calcutta, and in a 1934 recording featuring Sati Devi, Jaya Das and Bijoya Das, the rendition is in raag Desh.

Rabindranath Tagore’s Composition And Journey of Vande Mataram Post-Independence

The version commonly sung today, heard in schools and national ceremonies such as the Beating Retreat, is closer to the Tagore composition. Many believe it was arranged by Pandit Ravi Shankar, who served as All India Radio’s music director from 1949 to 1956. Some credit flute maestro Pannalal Ghosh.

One of the most celebrated renditions remains Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s performance in the Central Hall during the Golden Jubilee of Independence in 1997.

