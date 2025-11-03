Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

The launch of India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper trains initially expected to roll out in October has been delayed, with the Railway Ministry raising concerns over furnishing quality and safety readiness in the coaches.

According to a recent Railway Board communication addressed to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and General Managers across railway zones, several issues were identified during inspections of the 16-coach sleeper rake.

Workmanship Concerns: Sharp Edges, Curtain Handles & ‘Pigeon Pockets’

The Board highlighted multiple furnishing and design-related defects that must be corrected before the trains can enter service. The issues flagged include:

Sharp edges and corners in the berthing areas

Poorly designed window curtain handles

“Pigeon pockets” between berth connectors that may collect dust and hinder cleaning

The Ministry has instructed that immediate corrections be made in the current rake and that design improvements be implemented for future trainsets.

Safety Protocols Must Be Completed Before Operations

Although the Railway Board has granted in-principle approval for commercial operation, it emphasized that the sleeper rake will not be introduced until key safety systems and operational checks are completed. The directives include:

Fire safety compliance

Integration of Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous train-protection system

Installation of reliable communication between loco pilot, train manager, and station master

Ensuring all braking systems are properly maintained

Zones have also been directed to deploy technically trained staff during travel and ensure adequate spare parts for maintenance.

Emergency Preparedness Mandatory

The Ministry has instructed that the semi-permanent coupler should be detachable within 15 minutes during emergencies. Loco pilots and guards must carry essential tools required for the procedure.

Additionally, announcements must be made in three languages Regional, Hindi and English to educate passengers on safety norms and ensure non-passengers disembark before departure.

Launch Delayed as Second Rake Still Under Production

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier indicated an October rollout, but the second trainset remains in the final stages of interior work. RDSO has already submitted its updated compliance report to the Ministry after trials, and final approval awaits safety clearance from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

