LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

The launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains has been delayed after the Railway Ministry flagged berth-area defects, poorly designed window curtain handles, and other interior flaws. The Board has asked for corrections and safety compliance before rollout.

Railways halts Vande Bharat Sleeper launch over design and safety issues. (Photo: X/@PowerTrain_YT)
Railways halts Vande Bharat Sleeper launch over design and safety issues. (Photo: X/@PowerTrain_YT)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 3, 2025 11:23:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

The launch of India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper trains initially expected to roll out in October has been delayed, with the Railway Ministry raising concerns over furnishing quality and safety readiness in the coaches.

According to a recent Railway Board communication addressed to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and General Managers across railway zones, several issues were identified during inspections of the 16-coach sleeper rake.

Workmanship Concerns: Sharp Edges, Curtain Handles & ‘Pigeon Pockets’

The Board highlighted multiple furnishing and design-related defects that must be corrected before the trains can enter service. The issues flagged include:

  • Sharp edges and corners in the berthing areas

  • Poorly designed window curtain handles

  • “Pigeon pockets” between berth connectors that may collect dust and hinder cleaning

The Ministry has instructed that immediate corrections be made in the current rake and that design improvements be implemented for future trainsets.

Safety Protocols Must Be Completed Before Operations

Although the Railway Board has granted in-principle approval for commercial operation, it emphasized that the sleeper rake will not be introduced until key safety systems and operational checks are completed. The directives include:

  • Fire safety compliance

  • Integration of Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous train-protection system

  • Installation of reliable communication between loco pilot, train manager, and station master

  • Ensuring all braking systems are properly maintained

Zones have also been directed to deploy technically trained staff during travel and ensure adequate spare parts for maintenance.

Emergency Preparedness Mandatory

The Ministry has instructed that the semi-permanent coupler should be detachable within 15 minutes during emergencies. Loco pilots and guards must carry essential tools required for the procedure.

Additionally, announcements must be made in three languages Regional, Hindi and English to educate passengers on safety norms and ensure non-passengers disembark before departure.

Launch Delayed as Second Rake Still Under Production

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier indicated an October rollout, but the second trainset remains in the final stages of interior work. RDSO has already submitted its updated compliance report to the Ministry after trials, and final approval awaits safety clearance from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

ALSO READ: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 11:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Railway MinistryVande Bharat delayedVande Bharat newsVande Bharat Sleeper trains

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (03-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 03-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

Horrific Rajasthan Accident: 18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Parked Trailer

Chirag Paswan Biography: From Dropping Out Of Engineering To Trying His Luck In Acting, A Look At LJP Leader’s Net Worth, Education, Career And His Rise In Politics

LATEST NEWS

Young Filmmaker Isha Chhabra from the USA Impresses with Her New Music Video Gulistan Chale — Music by A.R. Rahman

NEW LIFELINE: Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps As Tillman Global Mulls $6 Billion Lifeline

Is Malti Chahar Amaal Mallik’s Secret Girlfriend? Actress Reveals ‘Even My Dad Knows Him’ Before Bigg Boss 19!

ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE: CA Final, Inter & Foundation Results Out, Check Scorecards at icai.nic.in

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

Trump Claims Russia, China Conduct Secret Underground Nuclear Tests ‘Where No One Knows’

Lenskart IPO Shines Bright: ₹7,278 Crore Issue Sees Clear Vision From Investors With 21% GMP Buzz

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Breaks Down in Joy After India’s Historic Win – ‘We Actually Did It!’

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

‘You’ll Find Out’: Trump Issues Strong Warning To China Over Taiwan Invasion

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws
Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws
Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws
Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

QUICK LINKS