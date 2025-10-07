LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Wife Turns Into A Snake At Night And Bites Me': UP Man's Bizarre Plea Stuns Officials

‘Wife Turns Into A Snake At Night And Bites Me’: UP Man’s Bizarre Plea Stuns Officials

In UP's Sitapur a man named Meraj has filed a petition claiming his wife, Naseemun, turns into a snake at night and bites him. Authorities have launched an investigation, while locals remain shocked and curious about the bizarre allegations.

Pic Credit :Canva AI
Published: October 7, 2025 12:27:56 IST

A bizarre case has emerged from Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, where a man, Meraj, has petitioned for protection against his wife. He submitted his complaint during Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas, chaired by the District Magistrate. In his petition, Meraj claimed that at night, his wife transforms into a snake and bites him. Officials have taken note of the allegations and ordered an inquiry.

The case has attracted widespread attention, sparking both disbelief and curiosity among locals. Authorities are now investigating the matter to determine the facts, while the unusual nature of the complaint has kept the community in a state of shock and discussion.

Meraj, a resident of Lodhasa village, now lives in fear of his wife, Naseemun, a resident of Rajpur village under Thangaon police station. The couple married only a few months ago, and initially, their relationship seemed normal.

Family members believed the pair had adjusted well to married life. However, Meraj alleges that his wife’s behaviour began changing shortly after the wedding. What started as minor concerns gradually escalated into disturbing experiences that made him feel unsafe at home.

Meraj claims that his wife exhibits unusual behaviour at night, allegedly transforming into a snake and attempting to bite him. He also alleged that she suffers from mental health issues, disturbing his sleep by threatening him in the middle of the night. In his petition, he added that he is sometimes safe simply by staying awake, as she is “unable to bite him” if he does not fall asleep.

Officials are treating the matter seriously and investigating the allegations while ensuring the safety of both parties. Locals remain bewildered by the claim of snake transformation, which has become a topic of wide discussion.

Attempt Of Exorcism Required? 

Meraj reportedly sought help from an exorcist to address his fears regarding his wife. Additionally, a village panchayat meeting was held at Mahmudabad police station, but no resolution was reached. Currently, Naseemun is residing at her parents’ home while authorities investigate the matter.

The community remains shocked at the claims, which have sparked curiosity and concern. Authorities are reviewing all possible angles, including mental health aspects, while maintaining public order. The unusual nature of the complaint has attracted media attention, and officials continue to ensure a thorough inquiry to determine the facts behind Meraj’s extraordinary allegations.

Police have assured that the matter is under careful investigation to uncover the truth and maintain safety. Mental health experts may be involved to assess the situation.

Community members are closely following the inquiry, while authorities work to balance investigation with sensitivity. The bizarre nature of the allegations has highlighted the challenges officials face in addressing unusual complaints while ensuring justice and public order in the district.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 12:27 PM IST
