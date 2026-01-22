LIVE TV
Will Andhra Pradesh Soon Ban Social Media For Children under 16 like Australia? Here’s What State’s IT Minister Has Proposed

The IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday, 21 January said on Social Media Ban that Youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms as they do not fully understand the content they are exposed to.

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 22, 2026 17:01:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh minister for Information and Technology, Nara Lokesh, while attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2026, on 21 January unveiled the plan of social media ban for children under-16. 

The Andhras’s IT minister says that youngsters below a certain age do not fully understand the content they are exposed to on social media, and a strong legal framework was the need of the hour. 

The idea aligns with the recent step taken by Australia last year for social media ban on major social media services including Tiktok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads

What does the IT minister Nara Lokesh Say on social media ban?

The IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday, 21 January said that youngsters below a certain age should not use such social media platforms. He claims that the younger generation don’t know the type of content they are consuming. Thus, the minister urged for a strong legal framework which may be required for the social media ban. 

“Youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms, as they do not fully understand the content they are exposed to. Thus, a strong legal framework may be required,” Lokesh asserted.

Reports of regional media in Andhra Pradesh claims that the government was seriously considering such a move. If legislation implemented, Andhra would be the first state in India to bring in restrictions on social media usage for children.

Madras High Court on Social Media ban for under 16s

In December 2025, the Madras High Court urged the Union Government to see possibilities in passing legislation similar to the Australian Government prohibiting the use of the internet by children below the age of 16.

During the hearing of a writ petition seeking directions to the Centre to mandate internet service providers to introduce a “Parental Window” to shield children from access to pornographic material. The Madurai Bench comprising Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan urged child welfare authorities to step up and fast-track awareness initiatives on safe internet practices, with a particular focus on educating children and parents.

How does Australia’s under-16 social media ban work?

Last December, the Australian government implemented a social media ban on children under 16 years of age. The Ban includes major social media services like tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. 

The ban does not impose any penalties on children or their parents. Instead, it urges social media companies to take firm and reasonable steps to verify the users who are at least 16 years old. 

If the company fails to do so, it has to face fines of up to Aus $49.5 million for the most serious breaches.

The move in Australia comes after discovering the negative impact on social media on children. Based on an Australian eSafety Commissioner 2025 study it was revealed that 96% of children aged 10-15 used social media, and 70% of them were exposed to misogynistic and violent content.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 5:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS