Home > India > "Will become backbone of economy," J&K LG Manoj Sinha praises real estate's growth

"Will become backbone of economy," J&K LG Manoj Sinha praises real estate's growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 22:59:08 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the growth of the real estate sector over the decades in the AIFORERA Governing Council Meeting on Thursday.

In the meeting, Sinha emphasised that India’s real estate sector will become the backbone of the economy in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The sector is expected to contribute 18% to the country’s GDP.

“The way the real estate sector has progressed in the past few decades, it can be said that this sector will become the backbone of the economy in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and will potentially contribute to the GDP by 18%…” said the Lt governor.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG also stated that there will be significant growth in the sector in the coming times.

“And it is believed by the consultancy firms that there will be huge growth in the sector in the coming times…” added Sinha.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory also attended the launch of the Atal Sarthi Programme of the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, which was held at the Convocation Complex of the University of Kashmir.

During the programme, Sinha emphasised that Atal Tinkering Labs are becoming a new means of exploring new discoveries and enhancing self-confidence among youth.

“Atal Tinkering Labs are providing innovation and technology to the knowledge power… It is becoming a means of exploring new discoveries and self-confidence for the youth…” said Manoj Sinha.

Meanwhile, an Indo-Australian delegation led by Sajid N. Saiyed, Chairman of the Bharat CSR Network met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and presented a series of proposed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at sustainable development in the region.

During the meeting, the delegation proposed several impactful projects for Jammu and Kashmir, including the establishment of ten Smart Villages, the setting up of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs, a Waste-to-Wealth programme to promote sustainability, Water Remediation Projects, the construction of Community Centres, and rehabilitation support for flood victims, as per an official release. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed the proposals and lauded the delegation’s commitment to community empowerment and inclusive development. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

