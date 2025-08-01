Home > India > ‘Would Never Allow Hindutva Forces To Hold In Tamil Nadu’: Vaiko Hits Out At BJP A Day After OPS’s Exit From NDA

A day after former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam’s announcement to exit from the NDA, Marumalarchi Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko on Friday asserted that Hindutva forces would never be allowed to establish their hold in Tamil Nadu. Vaiko’s remarks come after meeting with incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was recently discharged from the hospital.

A day after former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam’s announcement to exit from the NDA, Marumalarchi Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko on Friday asserted that Hindutva forces would never be allowed to establish their hold in Tamil Nadu.

Vaiko’s remarks come after meeting with incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was recently discharged from the hospital.

There Will Be An Absolute Majority For DMK: Vaiko

Vaiko said that his party was in support of the DMK-led alliance in the State. “We are with the coalition. In the soil of Periyar and Anna, we will never allow the Hindutva forces – the RSS and the BJP – in the state. We will fight till the end, “He said.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) announced that his faction had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after his request to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state was allegedly denied. Some reports also suggested that his decision came after a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a park.

“There won’t be any coalition government. Tamil Nadu will neither opt for nor accept it. There will be an absolute majority for the DMK in the ensuing assembly elections, “Vaiko further said.

Speaking on the recent killing of a 27-year-old Dalit techie in Thoothukudi district, he praised, saying the state government took swift action against the accused.

Vaiko Reacted To O Panneerselvam’s Exit From NDA

Reacting to the exit of expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the NDA alliance, Elangovan said that EPS wants to protect himself and his family and thinks that his leadership position would be “weakened” if people like OPS remain in the party.

“The BJP must have thought that because EPS is with them, he would not accept OPS or something like that. When the Prime Minister came, he did not meet OPS, which may also be the reason, “The DMK leader said. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
