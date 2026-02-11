LIVE TV
“You Are Sitting In Opposition, Because…”: Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Ex-Congress Member Jab In Viral Exchange – WATCH

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal took a jibe at Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid exchange of words between the two leaders in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Last updated: February 11, 2026 17:12:29 IST

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal took a jibe at Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid exchange of words between the two leaders in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

During the debate, as Rahul Gandhi referred to Pal’s past association with the Congress, the BJP leader hit back saying that if the Congress MP had taken his advice he would not have been sitting in the opposition. 

In the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, “You (Jagdambika Pal), are an ex-Congress member, so I will do a special favour today, I will back down… You know we have a fondness for you. We know your heart is not there, your heart is here…”

The session was chaired by Pal after Om Birla decided not to preside over proceedings until the Opposition’s notice seeking his removal is disposed of by the House.   

“I am here as a Preciding Officer. If you are sitting there, it is because you have not taken my advice…” Pal responded.

The exchange came amid the discussion on the Union Budget 2026–27.

Gandhi later said, “Sir, you allowed me to speak more today.”



Jagdambika Pal served in the 15th Lok Sabha as a Congress MP before resigning from the party and joining the BJP in 2014.

In 2009 he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency in Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

Over the years, he has been a three-time legislator and has also served as a minister in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in his political career, Pal held the position of president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress.

Earlier on February 5, Jagdambika Pal had slammed Rahul Gandhi over his traitor remark to Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Pal said, “The Sikh community has definitely been insulted. The statements being made by Rahul Gandhi, isn’t he really an enemy of the country? He is an enemy of the Parliament and democratic values. This must be the first time that because Rahul Gandhi was stuck on one issue, the four-day discussion on the President’s address was completely washed out.”

On Wednesday, Gandhi said, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face”, as Bittu passed by. The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, “Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).”

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS