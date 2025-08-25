LIVE TV
Home > India > YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu

YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu

YSRCP complained the brutal attack on activist Venkata Prasad in Palnadu, accusing TDP followers of a deliberate assault targeting SC, ST, BC, and minority workers. They appeal for the arrests, claiming TDP mismanagement of power, and promise solid struggle compared to such violence.

YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: August 25, 2025 15:19:10 IST

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have strongly condemned the brutal attack on party activist Venkata Prasad in T. Annaram village of Vinukonda constituency, Palnadu district. They alleged that the assault, carried out by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters, was a premeditated attempt to murder and part of a larger conspiracy targeting SC, ST, BC, and minority workers of YSRCP.

YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy, district working president Dr. Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, former MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu, and several other leaders visited the Guntur Government Hospital, where the injured activist is undergoing treatment. They interacted with doctors and family members, assuring full support from the party.

The leaders recalled that Venkata Prasad had earlier served as a booth agent during the last Assembly elections. His active role in preventing alleged rigging by the TDP had reportedly drawn repeated threats against him. On Saturday night, he was attacked by unidentified assailants, who left him with grievous injuries, presuming him dead.

The YSRCP delegation further alleged that hospital admission was deliberately obstructed by local TDP MLA Anjaneyulu, terming it evidence of the “Red Book governance” being practiced under the current coalition regime. “This incident exposes how opposition leaders are misusing power to intimidate political rivals,” the leaders said.

They demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the assault and warned that if such violent politics continued, people themselves would deliver a strong message to the TDP.

“This is not just an attack on one activist but a calculated attempt to silence backward classes and minorities who support YSRCP,” the leaders asserted.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Also Read: ‘Naidu Is The Mastermind’: YSRCP Leader B Karunakar Reddy Accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Of Conspiring To Surrender TTD Property To Oberoi Hotels

Tags: hyderabadTDPYSRCP

YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu

YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu
YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu
YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu
YSRCP Slams TDP Over Attack On BC Activist In Palnadu

