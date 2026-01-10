Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

High-Flying Thrills Meet Grounded Safety: Republic Day Preps In Delhi Steps Up

Delhi is preparing for a grand Republic Day show, and the fighter jets are ready to perform. The jets will roar through the cold air, performing stunts and low-level manoeuvres so spectacular that spectators won’t be able to take their eyes off them. But there is a lot of planning happening behind the scenes. The audience will not only witness a colorful and noisy display, but ground authorities will also ensure the event runs smoothly and safely. The public’s awe will be matched by the tireless work of officials, who are attending to every detail so that Republic Day is as safe as it is exciting.

Why Black Kites Are Keeping Authorities Busy?

As the Republic Day jet show takes center stage for Delhiites, black kites have a different plan, circling open spaces and hunting for food. Not the safest combination! To avoid such aerial misadventures, the Delhi Forest Department is implementing smart measures to keep these birds away from flight paths. Think of it as a bird diversion before the main event, after all, even the sky deserves a drama-free performance.

Chicken Takes Flight: Replacing Buffalo Meat For Black Kite Management

On this Republic Day, the skies of Delhi are going to witness the most colourful birds, with chicken as the main bait for the first time. In this annual operation to divert birds, very expensive, high-quality chicken will be used instead of buffalo meat in a bird-friendly manner to keep black kites at a safe distance from low-flying fighter jets. An official said, “This is a precautionary step taken before the air show. Black kites, among others, could pose a major threat to aircraft performing daredevil stunts.”

The operation is quite a big task. It will take a week to distribute 1,275 kg of chicken at 20 strategic locations in Delhi, where the birds are most active. The ground team will deliver about 20 kg of food each day at each site, keeping these mischievous birds well-fed and far from the flight paths.

Clearing the skies with an impressive buffet, the safety of the airspace is guaranteed, jets soar smoothly, and the audience enjoys a dramatic, breathtaking aerial spectacle without interruptions.

Strategic Chicken Deployment: Keeping Black Kites Off Delhi’s Republic Day Flight Path

High-Risk Zones Identified

Meat-feeding exercise to be conducted near: Mandi House Delhi Gate Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Sensitive zones: Red Fort, Jama Masjid

Reason: These areas see higher bird movement, increasing the risk of birds entering flight paths

Tender Details and Supply Schedule

Department: Delhi Government’s Department of Forests and Wildlife

Purpose: Supply of boneless chicken meat for the feeding exercise

Supply period: 15–26 January

Quantities: 170 kg on 15, 18, 19, 20, 23, and 25 January 255 kg on 22 January

Meat specifications: Cut into 20–30 gram pieces Packed in 5-kg packets

Delivery location: Wazirabad Wildlife Rescue Centre

Frequency: Daily delivery according to the schedule

Cost Estimates and Market Prices

Current boneless chicken price: ~₹350 per kg (Ghazipur Chicken and Fish Market)

Total quantity required: 1,275 kg

Estimated cost at market rate: ~₹4.46 lakh

Bulk pricing may vary depending on order size

Coordination With the Indian Air Force

The operation is conducted annually in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) ahead of the Republic Day air show. Feeding hotspots are identified each year based on bird movement patterns to ensure maximum effectiveness.

A Quiet Yet Crucial Operation

While the people of Delhi keep their eyes on the sky, a ground operation that is just as heroic is taking place under their very noses. The Delhi Forest Department is using 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of chicken to prevent black kites from entering the flight paths through an open-air chicken buffet. The chicken will be spread over twenty areas considered high-risk for bird strikes, effectively keeping the skies free of birds and in favor of the acrobatic jets. Along with planning and precision comes a bit of culinary genius, all done behind the scenes, to ensure the public can safely enjoy the Republic Day show uninterrupted by any birds, not even a single feathered one.

(With Inputs From PTI)

