Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

Delhi is preparing for a grand Republic Day show, and the fighter jets are ready to perform. The jets will roar through the cold air, performing stunts and low-level manoeuvres so spectacular that spectators won’t be able to take their eyes off them. But there is a lot of planning happening behind the scenes. The audience will not only witness a colorful and noisy display, but ground authorities will also ensure the event runs smoothly and safely. The public’s awe will be matched by the tireless work of officials, who are attending to every detail so that Republic Day is as safe as it is exciting.
Why Black Kites Are Keeping Authorities Busy?
As the Republic Day jet show takes center stage for Delhiites, black kites have a different plan, circling open spaces and hunting for food. Not the safest combination! To avoid such aerial misadventures, the Delhi Forest Department is implementing smart measures to keep these birds away from flight paths. Think of it as a bird diversion before the main event, after all, even the sky deserves a drama-free performance.
Chicken Takes Flight: Replacing Buffalo Meat For Black Kite Management
On this Republic Day, the skies of Delhi are going to witness the most colourful birds, with chicken as the main bait for the first time. In this annual operation to divert birds, very expensive, high-quality chicken will be used instead of buffalo meat in a bird-friendly manner to keep black kites at a safe distance from low-flying fighter jets. An official said, “This is a precautionary step taken before the air show. Black kites, among others, could pose a major threat to aircraft performing daredevil stunts.”
The operation is quite a big task. It will take a week to distribute 1,275 kg of chicken at 20 strategic locations in Delhi, where the birds are most active. The ground team will deliver about 20 kg of food each day at each site, keeping these mischievous birds well-fed and far from the flight paths.
Clearing the skies with an impressive buffet, the safety of the airspace is guaranteed, jets soar smoothly, and the audience enjoys a dramatic, breathtaking aerial spectacle without interruptions.
High-Risk Zones Identified
-
Meat-feeding exercise to be conducted near:
-
Mandi House
-
Delhi Gate
-
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
-
Sensitive zones: Red Fort, Jama Masjid
-
-
Reason: These areas see higher bird movement, increasing the risk of birds entering flight paths
Tender Details and Supply Schedule
-
Department: Delhi Government’s Department of Forests and Wildlife
-
Purpose: Supply of boneless chicken meat for the feeding exercise
-
Supply period: 15–26 January
-
Quantities:
-
170 kg on 15, 18, 19, 20, 23, and 25 January
-
255 kg on 22 January
-
-
Meat specifications:
-
Cut into 20–30 gram pieces
-
Packed in 5-kg packets
-
-
Delivery location: Wazirabad Wildlife Rescue Centre
-
Frequency: Daily delivery according to the schedule
Cost Estimates and Market Prices
Coordination With the Indian Air Force
- The operation is conducted annually in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) ahead of the Republic Day air show. Feeding hotspots are identified each year based on bird movement patterns to ensure maximum effectiveness.
A Quiet Yet Crucial Operation
While the people of Delhi keep their eyes on the sky, a ground operation that is just as heroic is taking place under their very noses. The Delhi Forest Department is using 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of chicken to prevent black kites from entering the flight paths through an open-air chicken buffet. The chicken will be spread over twenty areas considered high-risk for bird strikes, effectively keeping the skies free of birds and in favor of the acrobatic jets. Along with planning and precision comes a bit of culinary genius, all done behind the scenes, to ensure the public can safely enjoy the Republic Day show uninterrupted by any birds, not even a single feathered one.
(With Inputs From PTI)
Also Read: India Eyes Venezuelan Crude Oil: Reliance Industries on Top, Other Refiners Poised for Opportunity as US Opens the Tap
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.