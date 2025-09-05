19 Year Old Pregnant Student Seeks Help After Partner Ditches In The 11th Hour

A 19-year-old Reddit user has shared her emotional story online, revealing that she is three months pregnant and now feels abandoned by her partner. The young woman, still in college, explained that she had been in a relationship with her 20-year-old boyfriend for two years.

At first, he promised to stay with her and support both her and the baby. Her mother offered her support after learning about the pregnancy, but the young woman said her partner refused to inform his own parents.

Partner Changes After Initial Excitement

The young woman recalled that her partner initially appeared excited about the pregnancy. He smiled during medical visits and assured her that he would always stand by her. However, as weeks passed, she felt ignored and neglected. She stated that he often went out without informing her and refused to give her updates about his plans. When she expressed her need for reassurance, he became defensive. Out of frustration, she suggested that he should inform his parents, but he avoided the conversation and continued to brush off her concerns.

According to the Reddit post, the turning point came when the young woman pressed her partner again to show that he cared. The very next day, he called her and said he did not want anything to do with her or the baby. She stated that he offered no explanation for his sudden decision. Despite her repeated messages asking for clarity, he ignored her and left her feeling abandoned. She admitted that the situation has left her anxious, sleepless, and emotionally broken as she struggles with her new reality.

Fear of Facing Him at College

The young woman also highlighted that she shares some classes with her partner this term, which makes the situation even more difficult. She admitted she feels terrified at the thought of seeing him again in person. In her post, she asked other Reddit users for advice on whether she should confront him directly, inform his parents about the pregnancy, or accept the situation and move forward on her own. Her story has sparked discussion online, with many people offering her words of encouragement and support.

