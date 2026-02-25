LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > 25 February 2026 Love Horoscope Today: Is Your Ex Coming Back or Is New Love Waiting? Check Romantic Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

25 February 2026 Love Horoscope Today: Is Your Ex Coming Back or Is New Love Waiting? Check Romantic Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Check today’s love horoscope for 25 February 2026 as planetary shifts heighten emotions, encourage relationship reflection, and bring clarity in romance for all zodiac signs.

25 February 2026 Love Horoscope Today: Is Your Ex Coming Back or Is New Love Waiting? Check Romantic Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
25 February 2026 Love Horoscope Today: Is Your Ex Coming Back or Is New Love Waiting? Check Romantic Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: February 25, 2026 13:19:11 IST

25 February 2026 Love Horoscope Today: Is Your Ex Coming Back or Is New Love Waiting? Check Romantic Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Love Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026

Relationship energy is unusually intense as Pisces season deepens emotional sensitivity and reflection, while Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces, encouraging people to revisit past feelings and unresolved connections. At the same time, a rare multi-planet alignment heightens awareness, making honest conversations and emotional clarity especially important in love and partnerships.

Cancer 

Leo

  • Confidence and recognition boost attraction.

  • Avoid ego clashes with a partner.

  • Appreciation improves emotional intimacy.

Virgo

  • Relationships move toward seriousness and maturity.

  • Responsibility and commitment take priority.

  • Practical care strengthens love.

Libra

  • Honest communication strengthens emotional bonds.

  • Intellectual connection enhances attraction.

  • Express feelings clearly.

Scorpio

  • Positive relationship developments are likely today.

  • Singles may receive promising proposals.

  • Emotional progress supports long-term bonding.

Sagittarius

  • Social and communication strengths improve relationships.

  • Resolve misunderstandings calmly.

  • Love grows through shared experiences.

Capricorn

  • Lovers may experience warmth and deeper connection.

  • Emotional closeness strengthens trust.

  • Meaningful conversations deepen bonds.

Aquarius

  • Networking and social interactions influence love life.

  • Emotional awareness improves relationships.

  • Shared goals can spark attraction.

Pisces

  • Emotional sensitivity and responsibility are heightened.

  • Express feelings openly to avoid stress.

  • Compassion strengthens relationships.

Aries

  • Leadership energy is strong, but emotional sensitivity is needed in love.

  • Avoid reacting quickly during disagreements.

  • Calm communication improves connection.

Taurus

  • Emotional stability and long-term security matter today.

  • Relationships may strengthen through shared values.

  • Friendship bonds can turn romantic.

Gemini

  • Communication skills bring relationship progress.

  • Misunderstandings are possible- clarify intentions.

  • Romantic interest may grow through conversations.

Disclaimer:
This horoscope is based on general astrological interpretations of planetary movements and is meant for entertainment and informational purposes only. Individual experiences may vary depending on personal birth charts, circumstances, and free will. Astrology should not be considered a substitute for professional advice in relationships or life decisions.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: 25 february 2026astrology love predictionscompatibility horoscope todaydaily love horoscope 2026daily relationship predictionsemotional love horoscopelove horoscope 25 february 2026love horoscope todaymercury retrograde love horoscopepisces season love horoscopeplanetary alignment love effectsrelationship horoscoperomantic predictions todaytoday love astrologyzodiac love horoscope todayzodiac romance forecast

25 February 2026 Love Horoscope Today: Is Your Ex Coming Back or Is New Love Waiting? Check Romantic Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

