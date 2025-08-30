7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You

LIVE TV
Royal families may appear glamorous but their lives are filled with unusual traditions and stick customs. From secret handbag signals and marriage permissions to avoiding certain foods, not voting, and celebrating two birthdays, these facts show that royalty follows unique rules unlike anyone else. Their lifestyle reflects power, mystery, and discipline, making them fascinating figures of history and modern culture. These odd details not only highlight their exclusivity but also remind us that even behind crowns and thrones, royals live within traditions that often surprise the world.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 30, 2025 16:32:53 IST

Royal families have always fascinated the world with their power, elegance, and traditions. While they often appear flawless in public, behind the grandeur are peculiar customs and strange rules that may surprise many. From coded signals hidden in accessories to unusual food restrictions and quirky lifestyle habits, these unique facts reveal a more human and curious side of royalty. Exploring these lesser-known details gives us a glimpse into how life behind palace doors is both disciplined and mysterious. Here are seven strange facts about famous royal families you probably didn’t know.

1. The Queen’s Bag Signals More Than Style

A monarch’s handbag isn’t just an accessory- it can be a secret code. Depending on where it’s placed, it may signal to aides whether the ruler wants to leave or continue a conversation.

2. Royals Need Permission To Marry

In some royal families, members cannot marry without approval of the head of the state or governing body. This tradition ensures alliances and keeps dynastic rules intact.

3. Eating Shellfish Is Often Avoided

Many royals traditionally avoid eating shellfish. The reason? To reduce the risk of flood poisoning, which could be problematic during important duties and appearances.

4. Monarchs Can’t Vote

Even through they are symbols of their nation, monarchs in many countries are not allowed to vote in elections. This rule maintains their position as neutral, non political figures.

5. No Monopoly At The Palace

One royal family is famously known to have banned the game Monopoly at home. The reason? It apparently became too competitive and led to arguments among family members.

6. Strict Bedtime Protocols

When royals gather for official occasions, some traditions dictate that no one can go to bed before the monarch does. This custom reflects ultimate respect for the ruler.

7. Birthday Celebrations Twice A Year

Some monarchs celebrate two birthdays- one on their actual birth date and another on a nationally declared ” official” day. This ensures celebrations are not disrupted by weather or other events.

Conclusion

Royal families continue to capture Global attention not only for their leadership roles but also for their strange traditions that set them apart. From hidden signals with handbags to unusual food restrictions and quirky customs, these facts highlight how royalty blends power, symbolism, and mystery. While their lives may seem glamorous, it’s these odd details that remind us that even kings and queens love by unique rules that the rest of us could never imagine.

Tags: monopolyroyal familiestraditions

