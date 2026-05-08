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Home > Lifestyle News > Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers

Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers

Amazon and Flipkart’s Mega Sale 2026 is bringing huge discounts on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, laptops, fashion, appliances, and smart devices with up to 90% off, cashback, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI deals.

Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 12:39 IST

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Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers

Amazon Summer Fashion Sale 2026: India is having a big sale on the internet right now. This is because Amazon India and Flipkart are having sales. They are selling smartphones, electronics, clothes, appliances and smart devices for low prices. Amazon India has something called the Summer Fashion Sale 2026. Flipkart has the SASA LELE Sale 2026. During these sales people can get discounts of up to 90%. They also get money back discounts from banks bonuses for exchanging old things and they do not have to pay any extra money to pay in install.  Amazon India and Flipkart are trying to get people to buy smartphones, summer appliances, laptops for school and work and new clothes, before the festivals and the rainy season. They want people to upgrade their things and buy new India smartphones new India electronics and new India fashion items.

Amazon Summer Fashion Sale 2026 Highlights

Amazon India’s Summer Fashion Sale is currently live on Amazon  and includes offers across electronics, fashion, beauty products, home appliances, and smart home devices.

Key Amazon Smartphone Deals

  • Google Pixel 9a 5G available for around ₹42,400
  • Premium smartphones receiving exchange bonuses and EMI discounts
  • Additional cashback offers available through partner bank cards

Amazon Smart Home and Electronics Offers

  • I found out that the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available for around ₹5,499. The Amazon Echo Dot ( Gen) is a great device.
  • The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is available at 50% off for, around ₹5,000. I think the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is a deal.

Laptop and Gadget Discounts

Amazon is offering up to 40% off on laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS. These offers are especially attractive for:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Students
  • Office professionals
  • Gamers
  • Content creators

Wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, headphones, and power banks are also included in lightning deals during the event.

Home Security and Smart Devices

 Smart Wi-Fi cameras are available with discounts of up to 21%, helping users upgrade home and office security systems at affordable prices.

Fashion and Lifestyle Discounts

  • You can get fashion and lifestyle products for 50% to 80% off.
  • This is a deal on men’s clothing and women’s clothing.
  • They have discounts on things, like handbags and footwear and sunglasses and watches and beauty products.
  • The fashion and lifestyle products are really cheap now.

Home Appliances and Kitchen Products

Large appliances receiving discounts include:

  • Refrigerators
  • Washing machines
  • Air conditioners
  • Vacuum cleaners
  • Microwave ovens
  • Kitchen mixers and appliances

Amazon Bank Offers and Card Discounts

HDFC Bank Offer

  • You can get a discount of 10 percent away.
  • You will save up to ₹7,750 on things you buy.
  • This deal is for HDFC BANK. It is for things like electronics and fashion and smartphones and home appliances.
  • You can find details, on HDFC BANK.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card Benefits

  • 5% reward points on eligible purchases
  • Cashback rewards up to ₹1,500 for selected users

Other EMI and Debit Card Offers

  • Yes Bank
  • Bank of Baroda (BOB)
  • Federal Bank
  • Selected Axis Bank EMI cards

Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026 Highlights

Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale officially begins on May 9, 2026, while Flipkart Plus members receive 24-hour early access starting May 8. The sale is live on  Flipkart and includes major offers across smartphones, electronics, fashion, home appliances, and accessories. 

Massive Smartphone Deals on Flipkart

Apple iPhone Discounts

  • You can buy the iPhone 17 for ₹71,900. This is a deal because the iPhone 17 originally cost ₹82,900.
  • The iPhone 16 is also cheaper now. It costs ₹58,900. The iPhone 16 used to cost ₹69,900.
  • These deals become even cheaper with exchange offers and bank discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Offers

  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 is going to cost you ₹56,999.
  • You can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for a less money.
  • There is a ₹3,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 if you use SuperCoins.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is cheaper.
  • It costs ₹46,999.
  • So if you want the Samsung Galaxy S25 it will be ₹56,999 or ₹53,999 with the SuperCoins discount.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is still an option, for ₹46,999.

Redmi Smartphone Deal

  • REDMI Note 14 Pro+ 5G available for around ₹26,489

Flipkart Electronics and Appliance Offers

Laptop and Tablet Discounts

Flipkart is offering up to 40% off on selected:

  • Laptops
  • Gaming devices
  • Tablets

Air Conditioner Discounts

Selected LG 1.5 Ton air conditioners are receiving:

  • Flat ₹4,000 discount

Home Appliances Up to 75% Off

Customers can get major discounts on:

  • Smart TVs
  • Refrigerators
  • Washing machines
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Vacuum cleaners

Flipkart Fashion and Lifestyle Offers

Clothing Discounts

Flipkart is offering:

  • 50% to 90% off on fashion products
  • Deals across more than 1,000 brands

Categories include:

  • Men’s wear
  • Women’s fashion
  • Ethnic wear
  • Footwear
  • Watches
  • Handbags
  • Beauty products

Flipkart Bank Offers and Cashback Benefits

SBI Credit Card Discount

  • Instant 10% discount
  • Offers valid on EMI transactions as well

More details are available on SBI card 

Flipkart Axis Bank Card Cashback

  • Unlimited 5% cashback on eligible purchases

Flipkart Black Membership Benefits

Flipkart Black members receive:

  • Early access to deals
  • Additional discounts up to 15%

Exchange and EMI Offers

Customers can exchange:

  • Old smartphones
  • Laptops
  • Appliances

No-cost EMI options are available through:

  • Bajaj Finance.
  • ICICI Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • SBI

Also Read: Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

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Tags: AmazonSale2026FlipkartSale2026iPhone17DealMegaShoppingSaleOnlineShoppingIndiaSamsungGalaxyS25TechDealsIndia

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Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers

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Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers
Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers
Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers
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