Are The Viral Labubu Dolls Demonic? Netizens Say It Is Linked To Demon Pazuzu

A viral social media video has claimed that Labubu dolls, popular among celebrities and toy collectors, are linked to the ancient demon Pazuzu. The video features a brown Labubu figure shown next to a demon depiction, with an overlaid warning: “Do not buy this demonic toy for your children or yourself!!” The clip also references a scene from The Simpsons (Season 29, Episode 4), in which Marge mistakenly buys a Pazuzu figure, thinking it’s pizza. The text attached to the video read, “Parents: do not buy this toy for your kids.”

Online Panic Sparks Debate Over Toy’s Origin

After the video surfaced, panic spread across social media, with several users destroying their Labubu dolls. Despite the speculation, there is no evidence linking Labubu to any demonic entity. Cartoonist Kasing Lung created Labubu in 2015 as part of his illustrated book series The Monsters. In an interview with CGTN Europe, Lung said the characters drew inspiration from European fairy tales he read during his childhood in the Netherlands. He also described Labubu as being deeply rooted in his own imagination, stating, “Labubu is in my soul.”

Labubu characters appear as mischievous, elf-like female creatures with kind intentions in Lung’s stories. In 2019, Lung partnered with Pop Mart, a China-based toy company, to commercialize the dolls through a blind box marketing strategy. Pop Mart described the dolls as “helpful” and clarified that while they may look mischievous, they do not represent anything dark. Social media users linking the dolls to Pazuzu, an ancient Mesopotamian demon, appear to have misunderstood both the doll’s origin and its visual inspiration.

No Real Connection to Pazuzu, Say Experts

According to Snopes.com, Labubu bears no resemblance to Pazuzu, who is often portrayed in ancient art with bulging eyes, wings, and a scaly body. Britannica adds that while Pazuzu did appear in horror pop culture like The Exorcist, ancient beliefs sometimes considered him a protector against evil. Experts have repeatedly emphasized that the claims circulating online are baseless and rely heavily on visual coincidence rather than fact. As of now, Kasing Lung has not responded publicly to the controversy.

Labubu’s Success Turns Wang Ning Into a Billionaire

The Labubu doll controversy hasn’t slowed down its global success. Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning, 38, recently became one of China’s youngest billionaires, with a reported net worth of $22.7 billion. Pop Mart’s blind box model helped drive massive sales, with Labubu dolls alone generating nearly $400 million in revenue. Celebrity endorsements from stars like Rihanna and BLACKPINK’s Lisa helped fuel the demand. By mid-2025, Labubu emerged as one of the highest-selling collectibles worldwide, capturing the hearts of Gen Z and millennials alike.