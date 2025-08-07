At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Bringing Up Boys: Changing The Conversation On Gender Roles

Priya Sahgal, Editorial Director of NewsX at ITV Network, steered a thoughtful discussion on an important but often overlooked topic, how we raise boys and why it matters just as much as how we raise girls.

Priya Sahgal, Namita Bhandare, Anuradha Das Mathur, and Leher Kala on the Importance of Raising Boys with Respect and Equality

Priya kicked off the conversation by asking Namita Bhandare, columnist of Mind The Gap at Hindustan Times, a straightforward question: Why are girls always warned to be careful, stay indoors late, and protect themselves, while boys rarely get advice about how to behave or respect others? Namita, a mother of two daughters, admitted she wasn’t very familiar with how boys are raised since she doesn’t have many boys in her family. But professionally, she emphasized the urgent need to focus on boys when discussing gender-based violence. After all, if one in three women face violence, the question is — who is causing it? Men, who were once boys.

Namita also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first address from the Red Fort, where he said, “Stop controlling your girls and tell your boys how to behave.” She wished this message would be repeated more often. “We need to stop telling girls what not to do and start teaching boys how to be better human beings,” she said. “Boys grow up watching their fathers mistreat their mothers. If we don’t teach them differently, we risk losing another generation ,and that’s a risk we cannot afford” she said.

Anuradha Das Mathur, Dean and Founder of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women, shared how her program mainly supports girls but firmly believes educating boys is equally important. She stressed that teaching respect and equality should start early and be free of bias.

Leher Kala, columnist at The Indian Express and founder of Hutkay Films, spoke from her experience as a mother of a daughter and a son. She noted how boys are often viewed differently, especially regarding their roles in the family, and expressed empathy for the pressures young boys face and how women should be contributing too. She added, “We can’t leave it only to the men, you know. Boys are getting mixed messaging from society and their families and are often at a loss on how to deal with women. So when women end up doing much better than them, which apparently happens routinely, it creates confusion.”

Together, under Priya Sahgal’s guidance, the panel highlighted that raising boys with respect, empathy, and accountability is essential to creating a safer, more equal society for everyone.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

