Bhel Or Vada Pav? Priyanka Chopra Swears By This Mumbai’s Crunchy Snack, Recommends This Indian Dish That Every First-Time Visitor Should Try

For anyone visiting India for the first time, the country’s food scene can feel delightfully overwhelming. Each state brings its own signature flavours, making it almost impossible to choose a single dish that truly captures the entire experience.

That’s exactly what Priyanka Chopra pointed out during a recent conversation with Condé Nast Traveller. When asked to name one Indian dish that every first-time visitor should try, the actress admitted the task was nearly impossible. Instead of picking from the vast culinary landscape of the country, she narrowed her answer down to Mumbai—and chose something every Mumbaikar would instantly recognise.

During the interview, Priyanka explained that selecting just one dish is difficult because “India is so diverse, and as you move around states and cities, the food and spices change.”

But when the focus shifted specifically to Mumbai, she didn’t hesitate. Her pick was bhel—a popular street snack made with puffed rice, tangy chutneys, and a mix of crunchy toppings. She also fondly mentioned the way it’s traditionally served, often in a cone made from old newspaper, adding to its unmistakable street-food charm.

Earlier in July 2025, the actress also spoke about her everyday food preferences. Despite living abroad, Priyanka shared that she still gravitates toward comforting, home-style Indian meals.

She revealed her love for stuffed parathas and simple ghar-ka-khana like dal, aloo gobhi and fresh phulkas. She also enjoys dishes such as fish curry and curd rice—a nod to her Malayali roots—and turns to comfort staples like idlis, dosas and poha when she’s craving something familiar.

However, the Dostana actress once surprised fans with an unexpected food confession. During a lighthearted food-choice challenge, Priyanka chose a classic hot dog over Mumbai’s beloved vada pav— an answer that quickly went viral and sparked plenty of playful reactions online.

Recipe of making Bhel at home easily:

Bhel Puri is a classic Mumbai street snack made with puffed rice, crunchy sev, vegetables, and tangy chutneys. It’s light, spicy, sweet, and ready in minutes.

Ingredients

For the bhel:

3 cups puffed rice (murmura)

½ cup sev

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 small boiled potato, diced

2–3 tbsp roasted peanuts

1 small green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

½ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Juice of ½ lemon

Chutneys:

2 tbsp tamarind chutney (imli chutney)

1 tbsp green chutney (coriander-mint)

For garnish:

Extra sev

Papdi or puri pieces (optional)

How to Make It

Prepare the base

In a large mixing bowl, add puffed rice, peanuts, chopped onion, tomato, and boiled potato.

Add the flavours

Add tamarind chutney, green chutney, chaat masala, salt, and lemon juice.

Mix quickly

Toss everything together gently so the puffed rice gets coated but stays crunchy.

Add crunch

Mix in sev and papdi pieces.

Garnish & serve immediately

Top with extra sev and fresh coriander.

Tips for Perfect Bhel

Serve immediately after mixing or it will turn soggy.

If puffed rice feels soft, dry roast it for 1–2 minutes before using.

Adjust chutneys to make it sweeter, tangier, or spicier.

