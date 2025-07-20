LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater? When Emotional Neglect And Modern Pressures Play A Role In Cheating

Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater? When Emotional Neglect And Modern Pressures Play A Role In Cheating

Cheating and adultery are back in focus with recent scandals like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s viral video and India’s Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Experts cite anger, low intimacy, childhood trauma, and emotional neglect as key reasons behind infidelity.

Love, Lies, and Betrayal: Why Infidelity Still Haunts Modern Relationships (Photo: shutterstock)
Love, Lies, and Betrayal: Why Infidelity Still Haunts Modern Relationships (Photo: shutterstock)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 11:54:54 IST

Cheating and adultery have always been touchy but very much talked-about issues, but recent cases have returned them to the forefront of mainstream discussions and debates. Recently, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron stepped down following a viral video revealed him getting intimate with HR head Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert. The video drew fire, with many condemning Byron for cheating on his wife.

India has seen a number of crimes related to extramarital affairs recently, one is Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, that has became a mainstream case with its brutal and chilling details. Adultery was later decriminalised by the Supreme Court in 2018. In fact, adultery is no longer a crime, then, though still an issue of morals and emotions for many couples.

Why Do People Cheat? Here are some reasons

Professionals opine that infidelity is seldom due to a single reason. A combination of emotional, psychological, and situational factors usually pushes individuals over the brink. Some of the most prevalent causes of cheating are:

There is a major factor of anger in relationships, all are angry while dealing with topics and there is a lack of patience and communication, that leads to misunderstandings. Low self-esteem among couples or need for external validation are another points to be addressed. Modern love lacks emotional intimacy most of them are detached. People are having low commitment or incompatibility in relationships. Individuals are searching for variety or excitement. Another reason is a feeling of neglect and unfulfilled sexual or emotional desires. Over use of substance including alcohol or its addiction can be a major factor in detachment.

Psychological and Emotional Issues leads to cheating

Research indicates that childhood trauma and attachment styles also have an important contribution. A person with unresolved emotional trauma, or who was exposed to infidelity during childhood, is also likely to cheat. Mental health conditions like bipolar disorder or personality types like narcissism and entitlement are also causes of infidelity.

In 2017, a study even put some weight behind the adage, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” proposing that cheaters tend to be superior statistics at recidivism.

Relationship Stress and Contemporary Challenges

Other factors contributing to the above are domestic violence, emotional abuse, financial problems, poor communication, and emotional disconnection. Marriages may be induced by wrong reasons in some individuals, resulting in low compatibility and regret, which might drive them into extramarital affairs.

At the end of the day, cheating is a very intimate matter. Respect, communication, and emotional closeness tend to be the solutions for stopping it. Therapy or counseling sections are recommended by experts as a means to solve the issues, whether they are based on childhood trauma, mental illness, or relationship problems.

