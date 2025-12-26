Counting Down to 2026? Here are the Top Pocket-Friendly New Year’s Eve Party Venues in Delhi, Gurugram & Noida You Can’t Miss

Delhi- NCR is full of thrilling New Year’s Eve parties that are happening on the last day of 2025. Alcohol is available without limits in the various places of the NCR, including the capital city of Delhi, the satellite city of Gurugram, and the Noida area. A range of settings, from sumptuous lounges to lively clubs, will all be waiting for the ringing in of the New Year and offering vibes that are nothing but starry.​

Delhi Hotspots

Privee at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel brings together Jass Manak and Raftaar, along with international dancers, for a sheer party (₹5,000+). Imperfecto Shor at Pride Plaza has a live band plus unlimited food (₹ varied packages). 38 Barracks near CP has DJ Rishi, dhol, and tattoos for (₹25,000+ gold). FLYP Cafe invites you to rock with DJ V-Trek (₹2,000+).​

Gurugram Gems

21 Shots Luxury Dining Lounge at Sec 71 has a DJ and special menus along with dinner (₹2,499+). Poiz Gurgaon guarantees live DJ, champagne toast, and possibly luxurious ambience from 8 PM.​

Noida Nightlife

Bash at DLF Mall of India will last till 1 AM (₹2,499+). The Utsav farmhouse has a bonfire, DJ music, and snacks (₹3,000 stag). The Flavour Pirates are offering early bird deals (₹3,000+). The Drink and Dine by Terrace at Spectrum Metro Sec-75 is for (₹6,999+). The Dearie at Gardens Galleria Mall includes a countdown, cake-cutting (₹2,299+). Trippy Tequila in Sector 38 has dhol, selfies, and brownies (details vary). The Radisson Blu is giving live music glamour.​

Don’t forget to book early, just in case the tickets are sold out fast for these 2025 New Year’s Eve extravaganzas.

Disclaimer: Event details such as ticket prices, timings, artist line-ups, and inclusions are subject to change at the organisers’ discretion. Entry is strictly restricted to individuals aged 18 years and above. Readers are advised to verify details with the respective venues before booking.