Diwali 2025: Top 5 Air Purifiers To Buy Before Winter Pollution Makes It Hard to Breathe

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Air Purifiers To Buy Before Winter Pollution Makes It Hard to Breathe

When it comes to the air we breathe, it shouldn't be compromised. But with all the pollution and bad AQI, it’s a little harder to follow. Check out some of the best air purifiers that make this time of the year bearable.

(Image Credit: Canva)
(Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 18, 2025 10:24:01 IST

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Air Purifiers To Buy Before Winter Pollution Makes It Hard to Breathe

With winter approaching in India, the AQI levels in Delhi are expected to rise. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 254 at 8 am. It is, therefore, essential to take care of your health and stay safe. Even when indoors, the air you breathe can contain pollutants, smoke, and dust that may seriously affect your health. To help you stay protected, here are some of the best air purifiers you can buy this season to beat the pollution.

 

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier –

Improve the quality of the air you breathe with Eureka Forbes, featuring a true HEPA H13 filter. It comes with a 3-stage purification system that provides cleaner, healthier air for you and your family. It operates with very low noise, making it perfect for homes, offices, and even nurseries. Available on Amazon for Rs 4,999.

Honeywell Air Purifier

This air purifier features a 3-in-1 filter system, including a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter to protect you and your family from dust, allergens, smoke, and pollen. With a four-star rating on Amazon and an affordable price of Rs 4,999, it’s a reliable and budget-friendly choice for the season.

 

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier

With advanced technology and a real-time AQI display, this model is an ideal choice for your room. Compact yet powerful, the Philips air purifier covers up to 300 sq. ft. and effectively removes dust particles, allergens, and smog from your home. Available on Amazon for Rs 7,999.

 

Philips AC1711 Air Purifier

 If you’re looking for something stylish yet efficient, this purifier is a perfect fit for your bedroom. It covers an area of up to 380 sq. ft. and operates ultra-quietly while consuming minimal energy. Enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep with Philips for just Rs 11,499.

 

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000 –

For those who care about both family and the environment, this energy-efficient air purifier is an excellent choice. It features a long-lasting filter with a 15,000-hour lifespan and includes app and voice control functionality, making it a smart and convenient option. Available on Amazon for Rs 19,990.

 

This year, beat the pollution by getting your best buddy at home because breathing clean air shouldn’t feel like a luxury.

Also Read: Diwali Lights vs Your Eyes: Smart Tips To Protect Eyes Amid Firecrackers And Smog

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 10:24 AM IST
