Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

According to the University of Islamic Sciences, Karachi method, the timings for Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Delhi on Eid-ul-Fitr are as follows:

Eid Mubarak (Via Facebook)
Eid Mubarak (Via Facebook)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 21, 2026 17:22:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. In India, the exact date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, the moon was anticipated to appear on the evening of March 19, pointing to March 20 as Eid. However, as the crescent was not sighted, Ramadan completed 30 days, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed today, March 21.

A key highlight of Eid is the special congregational prayer offered shortly after sunrise. Although the five daily prayers continue as usual, the Eid namaz stands out due to the large gatherings at mosques and open grounds across cities. Azan acts as a signal inviting worshipers to attend the prayer. It is given five times a day, prior to each of Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. The call is delivered by the Muezzin.

You Might Be Interested In

Namaz, or Salah, is the formal act of worship in Islam and is regarded as its second pillar. It includes five daily prayers performed at specific times throughout the day according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Because the calendar is based on moon sightings, prayer timings differ from one city to another.

According to the University of Islamic Sciences, Karachi method, the timings for Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Delhi on Eid-ul-Fitr are as follows:

Delhi

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:31
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:49

Mumbai

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:49
Isha (sunset prayer): 20:02

Kolkata

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 17:48
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:02

Hyderabad

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:27
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:39

Lucknow

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:17
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:35

Chennai

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:20
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:30

ALSO READ:  Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi namaz timingsEid 2026Eid 2026 namaz timingshyderabad namaz timingslucknow namaz timingsmumbai namaz timings

RELATED News

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 23- 29: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check How Fasting Effects For Health Benefits, Scientific Reasons & Why It’s Good For You

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2 Wishes: Best Messages, Greetings, Images & WhatsApp Status to Share with Friends and Family | Maa Brahmacharini Blessings & Significance Explained

20 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs This Navratri | Latest Astrology News

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

LATEST NEWS

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

IPL 2026: PBKS Playing XI Decided By Owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia? Irfan Pathan Makes Shocking Revelation

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

Who Was Ravi Gopal? 26-Year-Old Indian National From UP Gets Killed In Riyadh Missile Attack, Family Reveals, ‘The Call Got Disconnected After…’

Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

IPL 2026: KKR’s Pace Attack In Disarray As Another Star Speedster Gets Sidelined Due To Injury

‘What is Cricket Australia Doing?’: Aakash Chopra Goes After CA For Mitchell Starc’s Absence From Delhi Capitals Initial Matches For IPL 2026

Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

Who Is Edappadi K Palaniswami? Former CM, AIADMK Chief Eyes Comeback in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026- A Look at His Political Journey and Strategy Amid Face-Off with DMK

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details
Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details
Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details
Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

QUICK LINKS