Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. In India, the exact date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, the moon was anticipated to appear on the evening of March 19, pointing to March 20 as Eid. However, as the crescent was not sighted, Ramadan completed 30 days, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed today, March 21.

A key highlight of Eid is the special congregational prayer offered shortly after sunrise. Although the five daily prayers continue as usual, the Eid namaz stands out due to the large gatherings at mosques and open grounds across cities. Azan acts as a signal inviting worshipers to attend the prayer. It is given five times a day, prior to each of Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. The call is delivered by the Muezzin.

Namaz, or Salah, is the formal act of worship in Islam and is regarded as its second pillar. It includes five daily prayers performed at specific times throughout the day according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Because the calendar is based on moon sightings, prayer timings differ from one city to another.

According to the University of Islamic Sciences, Karachi method, the timings for Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Delhi on Eid-ul-Fitr are as follows:

Delhi

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:31

Isha (sunset prayer): 19:49

Mumbai

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:49

Isha (sunset prayer): 20:02

Kolkata

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 17:48

Isha (sunset prayer): 19:02

Hyderabad

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:27

Isha (sunset prayer): 19:39

Lucknow

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:17

Isha (sunset prayer): 19:35

Chennai

Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:20

Isha (sunset prayer): 19:30

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