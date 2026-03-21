Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. In India, the exact date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
This year, the moon was anticipated to appear on the evening of March 19, pointing to March 20 as Eid. However, as the crescent was not sighted, Ramadan completed 30 days, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed today, March 21.
A key highlight of Eid is the special congregational prayer offered shortly after sunrise. Although the five daily prayers continue as usual, the Eid namaz stands out due to the large gatherings at mosques and open grounds across cities. Azan acts as a signal inviting worshipers to attend the prayer. It is given five times a day, prior to each of Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. The call is delivered by the Muezzin.
Namaz, or Salah, is the formal act of worship in Islam and is regarded as its second pillar. It includes five daily prayers performed at specific times throughout the day according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Because the calendar is based on moon sightings, prayer timings differ from one city to another.
According to the University of Islamic Sciences, Karachi method, the timings for Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Delhi on Eid-ul-Fitr are as follows:
Delhi
Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:31
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:49
Mumbai
Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:49
Isha (sunset prayer): 20:02
Kolkata
Maghrib (dusk prayer): 17:48
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:02
Hyderabad
Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:27
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:39
Lucknow
Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:17
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:35
Chennai
Maghrib (dusk prayer): 18:20
Isha (sunset prayer): 19:30
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11