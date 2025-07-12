How Ashish Chanchlani Enjoyed His Favorite Gulab Jamun While Being On Diet

Ashish Chanchlani, the famous Indian Youtuber, took the world by surprise with his unbelievable weight loss. Once weighing 130 kilos, he lost around 40 kilos in just six months. This transformation journey was accelerated due to his bold promise to himself to enter a healthier 30s.

Ashish Chanchlani Motive Behind His Weight Loss Decision

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ashish opened about his weight loss journey. He talked about being ‘disappointed’ in the way he looked and decided to change himself for good. ‘But one day came when I was weighing almost 130 kg. I saw myself in the mirror, and I was very disappointed’, he shared.

He further talked about how he felt like a ‘loser’ while also going through a rough patch in his personal life and wanted to weigh in double digits before turning 30.

I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, obese. All my transformation pictures were fake and edited Let’s empower one another with obesity awareness by fooling people with fake news and being insensitive and distasteful

Sorry maine tum sabka… pic.twitter.com/CXyGIEQ1NA — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) February 3, 2024







Ashish Chanchlani Diet And Weight Loss Journey

Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey is nothing short of inspiration, he knew what he wanted to achieve and how. Weight loss is a combination of both a healthy diet and effective exercising, and Chanchlani knew it the best. He started off with a healthy diet loaded with proteins, fibres, carbs and healthy fats. He also gave a breakdown of his daily diet.

Breakfast: 6 boiled eggs or an omelette and sprouts

Lunch: 1 roti with 200 grams of chicken, along with a cucumber and celery juice

Evening: Whey protein at around 6 pm

Dinner: Protein-rich chicken at around 8 pm (without any carbs)

Aahish’s diet was rich with protein and fibers, which are great weight reducing nutrients. Adding to his nutrient rich diet, he dedicatedly followed a calorie-deficient diet. ‘I made sure to adjust my calorie intake. I used to weigh everything I ate. After about three months, it became second nature. I could just look at my plate and know if I was eating more calories than needed’, he shared.

Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Sugar Cheat’ Days

While on a diet, it is almost an unsaid rule to quit sweets, however, that’s not the way Ashish did it. He shared that moderation is the key to a healthy and effective diet.‘I love sweets…Gulab jamun and rasmalai are my absolute favourites’, exclaimed Chanchlani. He didn’t give up sweets during his diet, instead he kept track of his calorie intake. He would sacrifice a roti for the day to have two gulab jamun, thereby maintaining his calorie-deficit diet. He said ‘Stop thinking you have to sacrifice everything. Have something sweet once a week or whatever you love. And trust me mentally you will be very happy, you haven’t sacrificed anything.’

He didn’t deprive himself of any food and made cheat days a part of his daily routine. He believes that restraining oneself from things you like can take a toll on your mental health and people need to understand that overeating is the problem, not villainizing sugar.

Also Read: Sawan 2025 Begins: All You Need To Know About Kanwar Yatra Dates, Rituals And Guidelines