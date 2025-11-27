LIVE TV
How To Remove Lint From Woolen Clothes In 6 Easy Steps

How To Remove Lint From Woolen Clothes In 6 Easy Steps

Lint Removal Tips: Woolen garments are delicate, and removing lint from them requires care and the right techniques. Using harsh tools or excessive force can weaken the fibers, so it’s important to follow a gentle, step-by-step method to keep your winterwear looking fresh.

November 27, 2025 15:12:32 IST

Lint Removal Tips: Woolen garments are delicate, and removing lint from them requires care and the right techniques. Using harsh tools or excessive force can weaken the fibers, so it’s important to follow a gentle, step-by-step method to keep your winterwear looking fresh.

Choose The Right Lint-Removal Tool

Start by selecting a tool that is safe for wool:

  • Lint Roller: Ideal for lifting surface lint and fuzz.
  • Lint Brush: Soft bristles help remove embedded lint without harming the weave.
  • Fabric Shaver: A fine-blade shaver can trim stubborn pills and collect them neatly.

Always test the tool on a hidden area first to ensure it doesn’t cause pilling or snagging.

Step-by-Step Lint Removal Process

1. Remove Loose Lint by Hand

Gently pick off visible lint or fuzz using your fingers. This helps avoid unnecessary friction from tools.

2. Use a Lint Roller for Surface Lint

Run the roller lightly over the garment in one direction. Replace the sticky sheet as it fills up.

3. Brush for Deeper Lint

For lint woven into the fabric, use a soft lint brush. Short, gentle strokes following the fabric’s direction work best.

4. Trim Pills with a Fabric Shaver

If lint balls or pills remain, glide a fabric shaver softly across the surface. Avoid pressing hard to prevent thinning or tearing the wool.

Wash, Dry, And Maintain Properly; Hand Wash or Dry Clean

Follow the garment’s care label. Hand washing in cold water or choosing professional dry cleaning helps remove lingering lint and keeps wool soft.

Air Dry And Reshape

After washing, reshape the garment and lay it flat to dry. Avoid hanging heavy woolens, as they may stretch.

Tips to Prevent Lint Build-Up

Store Carefully: Keep woollens in a cool, dry place where they won’t rub against rough surfaces.

Use Rollers Sparingly: Overusing sticky rollers can create friction and lead to pilling.

Check Regularly: Inspect your woollens after wearing or washing them to address lint early.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 3:12 PM IST
