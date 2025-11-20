LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

The 74th Miss Universe finale, themed “The Power of Love,” takes place on Nov 21 in Thailand. The event begins at 8:00 AM local time (6:30 AM IST). Viewers can watch live on the Miss Universe YouTube channel, Telemundo, or Peacock as global contestants compete for the crown.

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: Time, Venue & How to Watch the Spectacle Live (Pc: X)
Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: Time, Venue & How to Watch the Spectacle Live (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 20, 2025 19:12:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

The international pageant’s most brilliant night is going to shine and attract viewers from all over the world as the 74th Miss Universe contest closes with its Grand Finale. The event of this year, which is based on the uplifting idea of “The Power of Love,” will be a magnificent combination of catwalks, national pride, and advocacy.

More than a hundred contestants have gone through preliminary competitions, interviews, and cultural events as a long way all through the process up to the finale where one exceptional woman will get the crown. For the beauty lovers across the globe, it is very important to know the exact time, the place, and the way to watch because they don’t want to miss history being made.

When is the 74th Miss Universe finale: Date and time

The much-awaited coronation night, which is on Friday, November 21, 2025, is already set in the agenda. Thailand, the “Land of Smiles,” which has been crowned the host for the 74th edition, means that this is the fourth occasion which the country is hosting the contest that is popularly known all over the world. The last big event will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall located in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, which is just outside Bangkok.

The main event will start at 8:00 AM local time in Thailand. For the Indian audience, this means a very early wake-up call at around 6:30 AM IST on Friday, making it a wonderful breakfast-time viewing.

The location is within the enormous IMPACT Arena, Exhibition, and Convention Center complex which is always known for being the venue of world-class events, thereby assuring a magnificent setting for the crowning moment.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2025 in India

For the ones who can’t wait to see the tournament happening live, the access to the live coverage is made very easy. The Miss Universe YouTube channel, which generally provides a free live stream of the entire finale for viewers around the world, is the most global and the easiest platform to access. The contest will be broadcasted live on the US Spanish-language channel Telemundo and there will be streaming options available on the Peacock platform among others.

Even though the TV charges may vary by region, the viewers are encouraged to follow the official Miss Universe social media accounts in order to receive the best uninterrupted global feed. So, wake up on time and get ready to support your most liked participant, like Manika Vishwakarma from India, who will be standing next to Miss Universe 2022 Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark as she takes off her crown.

Also Read: Anunay Sood Death Probe: Influencer With 1.5 Million Followers Passes Away In Las Vegas, Investigation Suspects Drug Overdose

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 7:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Miss Universe 2025Thailand finale

RELATED News

Mumbai hosts launch of A City Called Agroha, the first full reconstruction of Samrat Agrasen’s ancient republic

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Anunay Sood Death Probe: Influencer With 1.5 Million Followers Passes Away In Las Vegas, Investigation Suspects Drug Overdose

Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

LATEST NEWS

10 Transformational Indian Leaders Redefining Business, Wellness, and Digital Influence in 2025

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Israel vs Palestine, Trolling Over Dark Colour and Weight, Here’s What All Happened

Gift Cards Become the New Currency of Rewards & Loyalty in India; Benepik Drives the Shift!

Who Is Sofik SK? Bengali Influencer’s Alleged Intimate Video Goes Viral; Sparks Deepfake Debate

Looking For Android Phones Under Rs.15000? These Entry-Level Smartphones Are Blowing iPhone Users Minds, Thanks To THIS Amazing Feature

Thane Horror: Teen’s Brutal Death In Mumbai Local Sparks Chilling Outrage After Shocking Hindi-Marathi Clash Turns Violent

BJP And Congress Spokespersons Debate Clash On Live TV, Throw Punches As Anchor Says ‘Tollywood’s Next Movie Script Being Written’

IPL 2026 Auction: From Mohammad Kaif To Jofra Archer, Season-Wise List Of Rajasthan Royals Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?
Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?
Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?
Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

QUICK LINKS