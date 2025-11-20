Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

The international pageant’s most brilliant night is going to shine and attract viewers from all over the world as the 74th Miss Universe contest closes with its Grand Finale. The event of this year, which is based on the uplifting idea of “The Power of Love,” will be a magnificent combination of catwalks, national pride, and advocacy.

More than a hundred contestants have gone through preliminary competitions, interviews, and cultural events as a long way all through the process up to the finale where one exceptional woman will get the crown. For the beauty lovers across the globe, it is very important to know the exact time, the place, and the way to watch because they don’t want to miss history being made.

When is the 74th Miss Universe finale: Date and time

The much-awaited coronation night, which is on Friday, November 21, 2025, is already set in the agenda. Thailand, the “Land of Smiles,” which has been crowned the host for the 74th edition, means that this is the fourth occasion which the country is hosting the contest that is popularly known all over the world. The last big event will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall located in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, which is just outside Bangkok.

The main event will start at 8:00 AM local time in Thailand. For the Indian audience, this means a very early wake-up call at around 6:30 AM IST on Friday, making it a wonderful breakfast-time viewing.

The location is within the enormous IMPACT Arena, Exhibition, and Convention Center complex which is always known for being the venue of world-class events, thereby assuring a magnificent setting for the crowning moment.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2025 in India

For the ones who can’t wait to see the tournament happening live, the access to the live coverage is made very easy. The Miss Universe YouTube channel, which generally provides a free live stream of the entire finale for viewers around the world, is the most global and the easiest platform to access. The contest will be broadcasted live on the US Spanish-language channel Telemundo and there will be streaming options available on the Peacock platform among others.

Even though the TV charges may vary by region, the viewers are encouraged to follow the official Miss Universe social media accounts in order to receive the best uninterrupted global feed. So, wake up on time and get ready to support your most liked participant, like Manika Vishwakarma from India, who will be standing next to Miss Universe 2022 Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark as she takes off her crown.

