Home > Lifestyle > Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair

Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair

The monsoon season brings humidity and rain that cause hair fall, frizz, and dullness. Simple hacks like regular oiling, washing off rainwater, using hair masks, eating a nutritious diet, and protecting hair from rain can keep it healthy and shiny.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: July 22, 2025 16:45:17 IST

The monsoon season is here! As we all embrace a much-needed break from the scorching summer heat, it is also better to take care your hair. Majorly, extra humidity, scalp infections and constant rain can cause problems like hair fall, dullness and frizz. But you don’t have to worry taking a few simple steps that can help you to keep your hair strong and shiny this season. Here are some easy hair hacks to protect your hair from monsoon.

Try not to Skip your Hair Oil

Your Grandma was right, oiling your really works! A warm oil massage with coconut, almond, or olive oil once or twice a week can do wonders. It nourishes the scalp, improves blood circulation and strengthens the hair roots. This will help the hair to grow more healthy.

Wash Off Rainwater, use shampoo

Rainwater is not as pure as it appears. Rainwater is often acidic with full of pollutants that may weaken your hair strands. If your hair gets wet with rain water, wash it as soon as possible with shampoo. Always use conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent your hair dryness. If you do not wash your hair after a rain, that can even damage your hair. So be cautious about your hair growth.

Take care Your Hair with Masks

Monsoon frizz is true, but a good hair mask can fix everything. Treat your hair to a deep-conditioning mask once a week to reduce breakage and restore the shine. You can also use an anti-frizz serum before stepping out, it acts like a shield against humidity.

Use Easy Hairstyles

Use simple hairstyles like a messy bun or braid to avoid tangles and frizz. Try using hair sticks or clips to keep your look neat and hassle-free. Always carry an umbrella or scarf to protect your hair from the rainwater. It is better to avoid exposure to moisture and pollutants so that your hair will not be damaged.

Eat Healthy, stay nutritious 

Do you need shiny hair? Then starts from yourself. Add leafy greens, fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds to your daily diet plan and food habits for essential vitamins and minerals. Don’t eat junk foods. It may harm hair growth. Include spinach, eggs, sweet potatoes, nuts, salmon, greek yoghurt. These will be good for your hair growth and its healthy protection.

Its’s Your hair, comb it with care

Wet hair may face breakage. Always try using a wide-toothed comb and detangle gently to avoid unnecessary damage.

