Power Dressing or Quiet Luxury? Kangana Ranaut’s Elegant Bag at Parliament Gets Everyone Talking

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted outside Parliament, showcasing her signature style of quiet luxury with a graceful floral saree paired with the elegant two-tone Hermès Herbag 31. Her understated yet sophisticated fashion choices highlight a polished, modern approach to political dressing that merges tradition with contemporary elegance. In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi uses her handbags as bold political statements, featuring slogans and messages that spark conversation. Together, their distinct styles reflect two unique ways Indian politicians are making powerful fashion statements today.

Kangana Ranaut's Elegant Hermès Herbag 31: A Symbol of Quiet Luxury in Parliament (Photo- X)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 23, 2025 17:23:00 IST

 Kangana Ranaut was yet again spotted outside the Parliament for her subtle but the type of looks thar scream luxury silently. Whike she was busy turning her back to the camera, some  mamnaged to capture her look and Adorned in a graceful floral saree with her hair stylishly arranged in a bun.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

 What stands out immediately is the elegant and structured handbag slung over her shoulder a two-tone Hermès Herbag 31, renowned for its timeless craftsmanship, classic design and and luxe feeling.

The Hermès Herbag, often called the “junior sibling” of the Birkin. Its understated elegance perfectly complements Kangana’s evolving political persona: grounded yet uniquely stylish. The tan leather exterior, silver fastening, and recognizable padlock indicate its luxury heritage while still being subtle. Kangana’s wardrobe selections in Parliament demonstrate a polished grace and sophistication. She blends soft hues and timeless yet modern sarees with subtle accessories, creating a look that is both refined and professional. Have you noticed how she effortlessly merges traditional styles with contemporary fashion? This balance is changing political style showing that one can command a room without shouting. 

Political Fashion Statements: Kangana Ranaut’s Subtle Elegance and Priyanka Gandhi’s Bold Bag Choices

Kangana embodies subtle elegance, whereas Priyanka Gandhi uses her handbags as vital tools for political expression. Her newest collection of bags, adorned with slogans and supportive messages, draws attention and inspires conversation.

Think of it as purposeful fashion  where every accessory speaks volumes, and each statement aims to capture attention. In what way do you recognize this distinction in style and message? Two politicians, two different strategies for exit. 

Also Read: Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case

Tags: Kangana RanautParliament StylePolitical FashionQuiet Luxury

