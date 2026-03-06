Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

In photos and videos from the festivities, Sara was seen posing with effortless grace and poise. For her brother’s big day, she chose a stunning pink Bandhani saree from renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The saree featured a cutwork rosette border embellished with intricate zardozi and resham embroidery, reflecting fine craftsmanship. She paired it with a vibrant hot pink silk blouse adorned with multicolour zardozi embroidery and jewelled tassels—an unmistakable signature of Manish Malhotra’s design aesthetic.

Sara Tendulkar (Photo: IG)
Sara Tendulkar (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 6, 2026 11:46:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently began a new chapter in his life as he married Saaniya Chandhok in a vibrant Hindu wedding ceremony. While the celebration was filled with memorable moments, the spotlight naturally gravitated toward the groom’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, who turned heads in a striking traditional ensemble.

In photos and videos from the festivities, Sara was seen posing with effortless grace and poise. For her brother’s big day, she chose a stunning pink Bandhani saree from renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The saree featured a cutwork rosette border embellished with intricate zardozi and resham embroidery, reflecting fine craftsmanship. She paired it with a vibrant hot pink silk blouse adorned with multicolour zardozi embroidery and jewelled tassels—an unmistakable signature of Manish Malhotra’s design aesthetic.

Sara’s six yards of elegance showcased intricate detailing throughout. The contrasting rose-pink blouse featured delicate embroidery along the sleeves and neckline, while tiny drop embellishments along the hemline added subtle sparkle. A stylish cut-out back with tassel accents further elevated the look, adding a touch of glamour to the traditional outfit.

Her ensemble was complemented by statement traditional jewellery, including a layered stone-studded necklace with green bead drops, matching earrings, and a sleek maang tikka. She completed the look with a stack of bangles and a bold statement ring, adding depth and elegance to her appearance.

Golden heels and her mehendi-adorned hands added the perfect finishing touches

For makeup, Sara opted for a dewy, luminous look that beautifully complemented her outfit. A radiant foundation base paired with blush and highlighter gave her complexion a fresh glow. Soft eyeliner, defined brows, and glossy lipstick enhanced her features, while her hair was styled in a chic half-updo with a centre parting.

Sara Tendulkar’s Look for Arjun Tendulkar’s Pre-Wedding Function

This wasn’t the only time Sara impressed fans during the wedding celebrations. At one of the pre-wedding events, she wore a custom multi-colour Gujarati lehenga choli from designer Arpita Mehta’s collection. The vibrant outfit featured intricate mirror work and detailed craftsmanship, paired with a bright green dupatta that added a striking contrast.

She accessorised the look with a double-layered Kundan necklace, matching stud earrings, and a maang tikka. A neatly braided hairstyle and soft, subtle makeup completed her elegant pre-wedding appearance.

ALSO READ:   Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s To-Be Wife Whose Private Life Has Sparked Public Curiosity — All About Her Net Worth, Career, Business Ventures and Family

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun TendulkarManish MalhotraSaaniya Chandhoksachin tendulkarSara TendulkarSara Tendulkar Outfit

RELATED News

6 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Freyaa Strengthens Mumbai Footprint with Fourth Flagship at Sky City Mall, Borivali

5 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

4 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs | Impact of Holi on Your Life

LATEST NEWS

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Karnataka Bans Social Media For Children Below 16 Years Amid Addiction Concern, Goa May Follow Soon

Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, Says ‘Pakistan Was Told to Sit Down’ — Watch Viral Video

Innovation Takes Center Stage in Chennai as Automation Expo South 2026 Showcases Automation at Its Finest

‘Pillow on Face, Strangulation Mark on Neck’: Two Sisters Aged 33 and 28, Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi, Mother Likely Behind The Double-Murder

Matchbest Group Launches Xelta Ai, A Generative AI Platform Designed to Transform Creative Intelligence

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s To-Be Wife Whose Private Life Has Sparked Public Curiosity — All About Her Net Worth, Career, Business Ventures and Family

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding
Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding
Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding
Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

QUICK LINKS