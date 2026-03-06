Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently began a new chapter in his life as he married Saaniya Chandhok in a vibrant Hindu wedding ceremony. While the celebration was filled with memorable moments, the spotlight naturally gravitated toward the groom’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, who turned heads in a striking traditional ensemble.

In photos and videos from the festivities, Sara was seen posing with effortless grace and poise. For her brother’s big day, she chose a stunning pink Bandhani saree from renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The saree featured a cutwork rosette border embellished with intricate zardozi and resham embroidery, reflecting fine craftsmanship. She paired it with a vibrant hot pink silk blouse adorned with multicolour zardozi embroidery and jewelled tassels—an unmistakable signature of Manish Malhotra’s design aesthetic.

Sara’s six yards of elegance showcased intricate detailing throughout. The contrasting rose-pink blouse featured delicate embroidery along the sleeves and neckline, while tiny drop embellishments along the hemline added subtle sparkle. A stylish cut-out back with tassel accents further elevated the look, adding a touch of glamour to the traditional outfit.

Her ensemble was complemented by statement traditional jewellery, including a layered stone-studded necklace with green bead drops, matching earrings, and a sleek maang tikka. She completed the look with a stack of bangles and a bold statement ring, adding depth and elegance to her appearance.

Golden heels and her mehendi-adorned hands added the perfect finishing touches

For makeup, Sara opted for a dewy, luminous look that beautifully complemented her outfit. A radiant foundation base paired with blush and highlighter gave her complexion a fresh glow. Soft eyeliner, defined brows, and glossy lipstick enhanced her features, while her hair was styled in a chic half-updo with a centre parting.

Sara Tendulkar’s Look for Arjun Tendulkar’s Pre-Wedding Function

This wasn’t the only time Sara impressed fans during the wedding celebrations. At one of the pre-wedding events, she wore a custom multi-colour Gujarati lehenga choli from designer Arpita Mehta’s collection. The vibrant outfit featured intricate mirror work and detailed craftsmanship, paired with a bright green dupatta that added a striking contrast.

She accessorised the look with a double-layered Kundan necklace, matching stud earrings, and a maang tikka. A neatly braided hairstyle and soft, subtle makeup completed her elegant pre-wedding appearance.

